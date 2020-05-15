It's not yet clear whether Michigan State University will be open for fall amid COVID-19, but students will pay the same rates for tuition and housing if they do return.

On Friday, the MSU Board of Trustees approved freezing tuition and housing costs for 2020-21 at the same rates as the previous academic year.

That means in-state students will pay $14,524 for tuition and $10,522 for room and board.

President Samuel Stanley said there are numerous considerations for deciding whether to host in-person or online classes in the fall. But the university will let students know by late June or early July.

"Safety will continue to be Michigan State's guiding principle," Stanley said.

Other public and private universities in Michigan have announced that they plan to be open for in-person classes and residential living.

In other business, the board approved the hiring of Teresa Woodruff as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, effective Aug. 1. She will earn $515,000 annually.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/05/15/michigan-state-trustees-freeze-housing-tuition-for-2020-2021/5197465002/