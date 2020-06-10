A historic ruling that granted Detroit students a fundamental but limited right to a basic minimum education under the U.S. Constitution will stand after a full federal appeals court dismissed the case on Wednesday.

Buy Photo Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, interacts with students Burns Elementary students Janylah Mitchell, left, and Marlie Jones, both 6 years old, in their math class on Count Day, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

All 16 judges on the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals signed an order saying an appeal filed in the case is dismissed based on the recent settlement announced between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit schoolchildren who sued the state over their substandard public education.

'Before the en banc court is Appellant’s motion to dismiss this appeal as moot based on the settlement agreement reached by the Appellants and the Governor of Michigan. The court having considered the motion, it is hereby GRANTED, and the appeal is dismissed with prejudice. All other pending motions in this appeal are hereby DENIED as moot," the court wrote in its order.

The decision means the landmark case will not be heard by the full panel "en banc," as the court had previously declared, and leaves in place the April 23 decision by a 2-1 panel of the court that found a limited right to a basic, minimum education.

On May 14, Whitmer announced a settlement between the state and Detroit students that calls for $94.5 million in literacy funding, a $280,000 payout among seven plaintiffs and the creation of two Detroit task forces to help ensure a quality education for students.

Mark Rosenbaum, attorney for the students, said Wednesday the dismissal paves the way for the settlement to be fully enforced.

"We are really happy. The settlement stands," Rosenbaum said. "The children and the community and teachers of Detroit stood up against the state of Michigan and governor and they won."

Rosenbaum said the case is over and "there are no more appeals."

Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Whitmer, said although the case is over, the work is not done.

"The governor has always said that every student, no matter where they come from, has a birthright to a quality public education. That’s a fight we must continue," Brown said.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit in 2016 by seven Detroit schoolchildren, has been closely been watched by education, legal and civil rights experts, some of whom have said it would end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the case, students alleged that a lack of books, classrooms without teachers, poor building conditions and extreme temperatures deprived them access to literacy in their public schools.

The state of Michigan countered that decreased enrollment triggered a loss of money to Detroit schools and that the state is not responsible for what happened in the district during two decades of on-again, off-again oversight.

Five days after the settlement was announced, the full panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals announced it would rehear the Detroit literacy case and vacate the April 23 appellate panel ruling after it received requests to do so.

One such request came from the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, which filed an amicus brief in late May on behalf of 10 states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio and Texas — asking the full court to hear the Detroit case.

Sarah K. Campbell, associate solicitor general for the Tennessee AG's office, wrote that the panel established a fundamental right to education that it claimed was “narrow in scope.”

“But that ostensibly 'narrow' right will radically transform the public education system,” Campbell said. “It will transfer authority to decide basic policy questions away from the state and local officials best suited to address them to unelected federal judges who are ill-suited for such a role. And it will mire states in unremitting and costly litigation without improving educational outcomes.”

An attorney for the Michigan Legislature had also asked the appeals court to hear the case "en banc," alleging the Michigan Senate and House did not consent to the settlement and accusing the governor of "staging a deal" to lock in a favorable ruling and avoid further review by the federal court.

John J. Bursch, attorney for the Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature, filed a motion Friday asking the court to move forward with its plan to hold an "en banc" hearing with all the judges and reverse the April 23 ruling.

In his 15-page filing, Bursch said: "A skeptic reviewing the timing and structure of the settlement agreement might reasonably conclude that the Governor and other aligned Defendants staged a deal so they could lock in what they perceived to be a favorable ruling for Plaintiffs and avoid en banc review."

Bursch,who filed a request May 7 to allow the Michigan Legislature to intervene in the case, said the federal appeals court "should not allow such tactics to succeed" and that two non-settling parties in the case, state board of education members Tom McMillin and Nikki Snyder, did not sign the settlement and remained parties in the case.

The settlement also includes a promise by Whitmer to propose legislation that would provide Detroit Public School Community District with at least $94.5 million for literacy-related programs and initiatives. The state also agrees to provide $2.7 million to be paid to the Detroit district to fund various literacy-related support.

As part of the settlement, the Detroit Literacy Equity Task Force will be created outside of state government to conduct yearly evaluations around literacy in Detroit and will provide state-level policy recommendations to the governor, according to the governor's office.

This task force will include students, parents, literacy experts, teachers, a paraprofessional and other community members.

The other task force, the Detroit Educational Policy Committee, will focus on the stability and quality of the educational ecosystem in Detroit; the accessibility of a quality school to all children in Detroit; and school improvement, facilities, teaching and educational materials, according to the governor's office.

The settlement also calls for Whitmer to ask the Michigan Department of Education to advise school districts how they might use evidence-based strategies, initiatives and programs to improve access to literacy and literacy proficiency, with special attention to reducing class, racial and ethnic disparities.

The long-term impact of a substandard K-12 public education was among several legal arguments raised in the high-profile civil lawsuit.

Legal experts had been split on the case's ability to ultimately set a precedent that would change the way states are required to deliver education. The U.S. Constitution does not explicitly guarantee the right to education, and the nation’s highest court has not weighed in on the issue.

The students had tremendous support from the more than 45 amicus briefs filed in the case that urged the federal appeals court to declare the education being provided to children in Detroit is separate and unequal compared with its well-resourced neighbors, and that a lack of literacy dooms children to a future with low earnings and no voice in a democratic society.

