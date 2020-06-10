Lansing — The House Education Committee unanimously approved a bill on Wednesday for a suicide prevention hotline number to be printed on school-issued IDs in Michigan for middle and high school students.

The "Save Our Students" legislation, proposed by state Rep. Andrea Schroeder, R-Independence Township, calls for school districts that issue student ID cards at the start of a new school year to place a local, state or national suicide prevention phone number on the ID.

The bill, which has at least 29 co-sponsors on both sides of the aisle, goes to the House Ways and Means committee for further consideration.

Kris and Joe Miller testified Wednesday in Lansing in support of the bill. The Millers' 15-year-old son Nikolai took his life inside their Oakland County home last June.

Kris said the hotline would put a critical resource directly into the hands of young people or into the hands of friends who can help anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide.

"If we can do anything to help another child and another family we must do it," Kris said.

Joe also testified, telling state lawmakers that he and his wife purchased a watch for Nikolai to give him on his 16th birthday, a milestone he did not reach.

"This hotline is a gift we hope will be born of our situation," Joe said, holding the watch in front of the committee. "Please pass this bill, it will help families have more minutes to cherish together."

The bill says districts can have a phone number printed on the ID or add a sticker to the card. Students would be able to call or text the number for help.

The legislation would not mandate that schools provide student IDs, Schroeder said. The bill would only require the schools to include a hotline of their choosing on the ID if they decide to print and distribute ID cards to their students.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for young people in Michigan between ages 10 and 24, behind accidents. Youth and young adult suicide rates in Michigan and nationally have been climbing steadily since 2007, and the state outpaced the national rate from 2011 to 2017.

In Michigan, people ages 10 to 24 experienced suicide at a rate of 10.6 per 100,000 residents in 2017, compared with a suicide rate of 6.3 per 100,000 residents in 2007. Between 1997-2017, the state reported 1,867 suicides in the 10-to-24 age group.

Schroeder said she was moved to act after a student in her child's Oakland County school district died by suicide last year and after she met Kris Miller and learned of Nikolai's death.

