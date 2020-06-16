Racism is a public health crisis that unfavorably impacts Ferndale public school students and their families, the district's school board declared in a resolution.

The Ferndale Schools Board of Education unanimously passed the resolution Monday night, directing a board committee to research and integrate racially and culturally relevant elements into the curriculum and within the school buildings.

"The Board charges its Committee of the Whole to research and develop a racial equity policy for the district to explicitly ensure our Black, Latinx, and other marginalized students are not disproportionately affected by racism," the resolution states.

Ferndale school officials said the Michigan district is now the second school district in the nation to pass such a resolution following the lead of Akron Schools.

The resolution comes amid local, national and global protests against racial inequities and police brutality and after the death of George Flyod, a black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The district, located in Oakland County on the border with Detroit, is 67% black/African American and 29.5% white.

As part of the resolution, the board directed Superintendent Dania H. Bazzi to work directly with the Ferndale, Oak Park and Pleasant Ridge police departments, which provide services to its schools, to review the district's standards and expectations to "further promote a culturally affirming climate, which our school buildings and students deserve."

The board also directed the district to discontinue the celebration of Columbus Day and recognize and honor Indigenous people's contributions and the impact that history has had on their heritage within its curriculum.

Bazzi was also asked by the board to work with the district's nearly 350 employees to begin forming race and other identity-based employee resource groups focused on supporting and increasing staff climate, morale and camaraderie.

In 2016, the district merged its two elementary schools: one that was majority white and not economically disadvantaged and the other, majority black, with a majority of students living in poverty.

The consolidation combines low-income students with higher-income students and black students with white students in the lower grades. The district said it hoped the merger would help them address academic achievement gaps in the district, which are also happening statewide in K-12 schools.

