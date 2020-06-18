Eastern Michigan University officials unanimously approved Thursday a hike in tuition for resident undergraduates by 2.9 percent for the 2020-21 school year.

The new tuition rate will increase EMU's annual costs $375, from $13,125 to $13,500 annually for incoming freshmen, based on a 30 credit academic load.

For graduate and doctoral students, tuition will increase 4.9 percent.

EMU's resident rate applies to out-of-state and international students, with the exception of those who enrolled before 2016.

The EMU Board of Regents approved the tuition increase with no discussion.

The hike makes EMU the third public university to hike tuition amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan Technological University increased tuition 3 percent, and Lake Superior State University increased its rate 3.8 percent.

Many universities have chosen to avoid tuition increases for the upcoming academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has put millions of people out of work, battered the economy and made colleges and universities nervous about whether students will return to classes.

Among those holding off on increases are Central Michigan, Michigan State, Oakland, Saginaw Valley, Western and Wayne State universities.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/06/18/eastern-michigan-increases-tuition-2020-21/3213671001/