Reopening Michigan's K-12 schools safely this fall will cost districts more than $1 billion at a time schools are facing state funding cuts in the billions, according to an estimate by the Tri-County Alliance for Public Education.

Buy Photo Lorna Bryant, a custodian with RNA Facilities Management, sweeps the floor inside a Renaissance high school classroom, which was being cleaned due to the coronavirus, April 2, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Mark Greathead, president of the organization and superintendent of Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools, sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday that said the $1 billion figure was based on preliminary guidance from health departments on personal protective equipment and other efforts that will need to be taken to create a safe learning space for students inside schools buildings.

Specifically, estimated statewide costs include:

•Masks, two per day for every student and staff: $35 million to $47 million per month

•Gloves, 100 pairs of disposable gloves available daily per school: $4 million to $8 million per month

•Thermometers: $6.3 million

•Cleaning & Sanitization Supplies: $25 million per month

•Online connectivity: $125 million to $200 million

•Continued food distribution if students are not in school all day, every day: $67.8 million

Without new funding allocated to cover the $1 billion in additional costs, Greathead said it would effectively cut an additional $665 per-pupil or more from students’ education just for schools to be able to reopen their doors safely.

"While the list is in no way a comprehensive accounting of all of the added costs our districts will be faced with, you will see from what we have been able to cost out already in the attached document that reopening our doors while meeting all likely health and safety guidelines will, at a minimum, add more than $1 billion in new costs to school districts statewide for the upcoming school year," he said.

Greathead said schools need resources and answers on what local budgets will look like for the upcoming school year immediately.

"So that preparations can get underway to make any and all health & safety updates within their operations that are necessary prior to reopening their doors this fall," the letter said.

A response to the letter from Whitmer's office was not immediately available Thursday.

All Michigan school districts are grappling with budget decisions as they collectively face an estimated $2.39 billion revenue drop in the current and next year's state school budget.

Michigan educators have said they need federal and state support to continue to pay staff, provide services to students such as meals, and provide extensive safety measures for when schools reopen.

At least 300,000 students in Michigan lack internet access or a computer at home while they are shut out of schools during the pandemic, according to the survey by Michigan school officials.

