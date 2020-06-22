The family of a 16-year-old who died after being restrained by staff at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo is suing the school and the company that owns it, alleging negligence.

Cornelius Fredericks died May 1 after suffering a heart attack on April 29. At the time, authorities said he was being restrained by staff after throwing a sandwich.

“We loved him very, very much,” said Frederick’s aunt, Tenia Goshay, who is representing the estate.

Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo: Google, Lakeside Academy)

“We just don’t know what happened. We don’t know why.”

The state on Thursday terminated its contracts with Lakeside Academy for youth in foster care or the juvenile justice system. All 125 youth at Lakeside were placed elsewhere, the state said.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor said he is reviewing investigations of the case by the state and law enforcement.

According to a complaint and request for trial filed Monday in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, Fredericks died after he was restrained, during which staff allegedly sat on his chest.

“In fact, video from Lakeside Academy even shows a staff member placing his/her weight directly on Cornelius’s chest for nearly ten minutes as Cornelius lost consciousness,” according to the complaint and the lawyer for the estate, Jon Marko of Detroit.

“Cornelius’s scream of ‘I can’t breathe’ was not enough to get the staff members to stop the excessive restraint.”

The situation is “eerily similar,” the complaint and Marko asserted, to the death of George Floyd while retrained by Minneapolis police earlier this year.

Floyd’s death is the focus of international demonstrations against police brutality and racial intolerance.

The suit names Lakeside Academy and Sequel Youth Services of Michigan, which has a management agreement with the company Lakeside for Children to operate the facility.

The school and the company could not be reached for comment. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Saturday that Sequel Youth and Family Services cannot provide services for facilities licensed by the state agency.

The staff at Lakeside Academy had previously used “wrongful and improper restraints,” according to the complaint and Marko.

“The Department of Health and Human Services has a laundry list of complaints that it has investigated and addressed regarding employees of the defendants improperly managing situations with residents at Lakeside Academy,” the lawsuit asserts.

“Since 2016, defendants had at least thirty violations investigated through the (DHHS) regarding facility and premises maintenance, staff qualifications, discipline, behavior management, resident restraint, and sufficiency of staff.”

In 2016, Frederick’s estate asserts, the companies fired eight employees due to improper use of restraints or “failure to use proper de-escalation techniques, and/or improper supervision of residents.”

Since then, the companies have suspended or placed on leave at least seven more employees, according to the lawsuit.

“Within the six months prior to the death of Cornelius Fredericks, defendants had six separate incidents of violations pertaining to employees’ improper use of de-escalation techniques,” the suit asserts.

Marko said Fredericks was a ward of the state.

“Cornelius’ mother passed away,” he said. “She died in her sleep when she was only 32 years old. And Cornelius’ father wasn’t in a place where he was able to take care of Cornelius and the family wasn’t able to take care of him.”

Marko, who said lawyer Geoffrey Fieger will join him on the case, said he will consider whether to name the state as a defendant, based on continuing to gather information about the case.

“Cornelius was placed in Lakeside Academy and he apparently threw a sandwich on the floor, some minor, trivial event, something like that. And as a result, he was put into a restraint," he said.

Marko said that the state has documented officials at the school waited for 12 minutes before summoning help for Fredericks.

It was later determined Fredericks had COVID-19.

“One thing is for sure, what happened to Cornelius never should have happened,” Marko said. “It was preventable. This facility had been told. It had a prior history of problems, of violations of abusive restraints. And, the staff was not qualified."

Marko alleged that in the days after the incident, other students became increasingly undisciplined, to the point that their unruliness eventually involved the use of tear gas, in response.

He said he did not know who had used tear gas.

Kalamazoo police declined to comment.

The lawsuit alleges multiple two counts of negligence in varying degrees and seeks damages for wrongful death.

Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting said Thursday that his office is reviewing completed investigations to determine whether criminal charges are authorized in Frederick’s death, according to the Associated Press.

Getting could not be reached for comment Monday.

The Legal Rights Center in Minneapolis called last week for Hennepin County, Minnesota, to stop placing children in Lakeside Academy for juvenile delinquency matters, according to the AP.

The county removed all Minnesota children from the facility after Frederick’s death.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/06/22/cornelius-fredericks-16-sues-death-restraint-school-staff/3235757001/