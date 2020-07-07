Schoolcraft College has chosen its vice president and chief financial officer as the Livonia school's next president.

Glenn Cerny will take office Aug. 1 after being selected last week by the college’s Board of Trustees. He will succeed Conway Jeffress, who is retiring after 19 years as president.

Glenn Cerny (Photo: Schoolcraft College)

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Cerny as our next president of Schoolcraft College,” said Brian Broderick, trustees chairman and leader of the presidential

search committee. “Our rigorous and in-depth screening and interview process, which included valued input from Schoolcraft College faculty, staff, students, the Schoolcraft College Foundation board and the wider community, informed our decision."

Before coming to Schoolcraft College in 2010, Cerny had worked for North Central Michigan College, Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Lansing Community College and the University of Michigan.

As vice president and CFO, Cerny oversaw the college’s $90 million budget.

“First, I’d like to express my deep appreciation to the Schoolcraft College Board of Trustees for their confidence in me to lead Schoolcraft College as the next president,” Cerny said. “I am grateful to have this opportunity and look forward to helping Schoolcraft College students, faculty and staff reach even greater heights while further strengthening our commitment to the community and our partners.”

