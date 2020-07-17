Attorneys for Detroit public schools and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are asking a judge on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to shut down summer school in Detrot.

A 1 p.m. hearing is scheduled in the Court of Claims on a lawsuit filed by students, parents, teachers and others who allege it is not safe for summer school classes to be held in Detroit Public Schools Community District this month due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Elizabeth R. Husa Briggs, an assistant attorney general who represents Whitmer and other state defendants, said no state official is involved in any decision or action related to summer school operation or the claims made in the case.

"The decision to reopen schools for in-person learning is a local decision, subject to compliance with the provisions of Executive Order 2020-142," Briggs writes in her brief to have the case dismissed.

Attorneys for the district are asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit because the school district is not a state department or agency and Vitti is a not state official.

"Accordingly, the DPSCD defendants are not subject to the Court of Claims’ exclusive jurisdiction for matters against the 'state or any of its departments, or officers,' " Jenice C. Mitchell Ford, attorney for the district, said in her filing.

On Thursday Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens denied a request for a temporary restraining order to close Detroit school buildings. Friday's hearing is on a separate request for a preliminary injunction in the case.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by the group and by the organization By Any Means Necessary, asks the judge to order the district's summer school program, already underway in two dozen buildings across the city, to shut down until public health officials say they are safe to reopen.

The lawsuit alleges the district, in its decision to hold in-person summer school this week, is "showing no concern" for the lives of students, teachers and families and will "refuel" the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Michigan and nationally.

The case is filed against Vitti, Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and state health officials.

Vitti has said the district's reopening plan for summer school is aligned with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control, recommendations from the governor's Return to Learn Council's Roadmap and national teachers union guidance.

BAMN attorney Shanta Driver said Vitti's statements that summer school is voluntary are not a defense.

Driver said the injunction seeks to stop classes in Detroit immediately, to not reopen schools until the science says it is safe to do so and for Whitmer to issue an executive order eliminating all summer school programs across the state until it is safe to operate them.

Police on Thursday arrested at least 11 protesters who tried to block buses from picking up Detroit students, the fourth day of demonstrations against voluntary summer classes during the coronavirus outbreak.

The district began offering online or in-person instruction to students on Monday. Students and teachers must wear masks, and class sizes are smaller to reduce virus risk.

