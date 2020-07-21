A status conference has been scheduled in U.S. District Court on Tuesday for a lawsuit seeking to shut down in-person summer school in Detroit over concerns that COVID-19 is endangering students and staff.

The lawsuit, filed by teachers, parents and students, was moved to federal court Monday after the Detroit Public Schools Community District requested it be removed from Wayne County Circuit Court because the case has federal law claims, according to court filings.

U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Tarnow is holding an 11 a.m. status conference on the case.

Shanta Driver, an attorney for the group, is seeking a temporary restraining order preventing Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti and the district from conducting in-person instruction.

Driver is suing the district, Vitti, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state officials to close school buildings to summer school classes due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

"There’s only one issue and that is that these schools aren’t safe and no one can contend that there was any preparation that was done to make these schools safe and keep them safe and keep the children safe," Driver said in a statement.

Driver sued the district and Vitti in the Michigan Court of Claims on July 15 but on Friday voluntarily withdrew the case there. Driver's lawsuit against Whitmer and other state officials remains in the Court of Claims and is reset for July 27.

Driver said the lawsuit seeks to stop classes in Detroit immediately, not to reopen schools until the science says it is safe to do so and for Whitmer to issue an executive order eliminating all summer school programs across the state until it is safe to operate them.

Summer school started for district students on July 13. Summer classes are scheduled for four hours Monday through Thursday. The summer semester will end Aug. 6. The district has said that summer learning is on a voluntary basis for students and teachers.

The lawsuit alleges the district, in its decision to hold in-person summer school this week, is "showing no concern" for the lives of students, teachers and families and will "refuel" the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Michigan and nationally.

Vitti has said the district's reopening plan for summer school is aligned with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control, recommendations from the governor's Return to Learn Council's Roadmap and national teachers union guidance.

In legal briefs, attorneys for Detroit public schools and Whitmer are asking for the case to be dismissed.

Elizabeth R. Husa Briggs, an assistant attorney general who represents Whitmer and other state defendants, said no state official is involved in any decision or action related to summer school operation or the claims made in the case.

"The decision to reopen schools for in-person learning is a local decision, subject to compliance with the provisions of Executive Order 2020-142," Briggs writes in her brief to have the case dismissed.

