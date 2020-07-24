Two of 274 Detroit summer school students tested for COVID-19 were positive, school officials said.

The two students, who attend summer school classes in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, were notified Thursday to self-quarantine with their families, school officials said. School staff who were in close proximity were also told to self-quarantine.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered that all DPSCD summer school students be tested for the virus after a social justice organization and a group of teachers, parents and students sued the school district to close school buildings to classes due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The district has 630 to 650 students enrolled in summer school, but not all are attending. It was not clear how many more students needed to be tested or when that would be done.

The district partnered with the Detroit Health Department to administer COVID-19 rapid tests to students who are attending face-to-face summer school.

The Detroit Health Department has also begun contact tracing and the district is working to clean and disinfect the school and the school bus, per the protocol outlined in the reopening plan and in accordance with local public health guidelines, school officials said.

Any student who has received a COVID-19 test will be allowed to return to the building on Monday, school officials said.

Students who have tested positive will continue summer school through online learning, school officials said.

Denise Fair, chief public health officer, Detroit Health Department, said infection rates in the group are low.

“This is what I would have expected. We are not seeing clusters and at this point, this does not suggest school spread. We will continue to partner with Detroit Public Schools Community District to ensure the health and safety of students” Fair said.

