Three students attending summer classes in Detroit public schools have tested positive for COVID-19, city health officials said Monday

Denise Fair, chief public health officer, issued a statement saying the Detroit Health Department has tested 359 students as on Monday with three returning positive.

The number was two on Sunday, when 319 had been tested.

"As we continue testing and monitoring for COVID-19 among the District’s nearly 600 summer school participants, we are watching for indications of spread in any one school," Fair said. "Currently, there is no indication of spread and the infection rate remains less than one percent, lower than the City’s general population. We will continue to track this situation and advise accordingly."

Students participate in a summer class in Detroit Public Schools Community District. (Photo: Twitter)

Families and others who were in close contact with students testing positive have been notified by the department to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered that all summer school students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District be tested for the virus after a social justice organization and a group of teachers, parents and students sued to close school buildings to classes due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The district has 630 to 650 students enrolled in summer school; only those interested in continuing with summer school must undergo a test, district officials said.

The district partnered with the Detroit Health Department to administer COVID-19 rapid tests to students who are attending face-to-face summer school.

The Detroit Health Department has also begun contact tracing and the district is working to clean and disinfect the schools and the school buses, per the protocol outlined in the reopening plan and in accordance with local public health guidelines, school officials said.

District officials said they continue to follow strict safety protocols to ensure the health and safety of students, families and staff.

That includes performing daily temperature checks for employees and students; practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette; conducting daily health screenings for staff and students; requiring masks indoors and providing face shields for teachers and other measures.

