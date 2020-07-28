Saying it is unsafe to return to school this fall, Detroit labor leaders, community groups, students and teachers are demanding a citywide, school-based COVID-19 Advisory Committee to make the decision on when in-person learning can resume.

On Tuesday, community organizations, labor unions, parents and students held a press conference to express their concern for the Detroit Public Schools Community District's reopening plan for staff and students for the 2020-21 school year.

Terrence Martin, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, wants assurances that students will return to in-person classes under safe conditions. (Photo: Christine Ferretti)

Terrence Martin, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, said he has sent a list of demands to DPSCD superintendent Nikolai Vitti to meet and consult with labor leaders, educators, medical professionals and members of the community for the development and implementation of the reopening plan.

Martin said the district, which has released a plan for in-person learning inside school buildings for all students, needs to plan now for distance learning this fall and only consider in-person learning when COVID cases are clearly declining and essential protocols are in place.

"We recognize a need to pull public health experts into reopening discussions and to provide support on an ongoing basis," Martin said. "Testing and contract tracing in schools are essential strategies for mitigating the spread of COVID in our community. Any plan that falls short of this puts staff and students at risk. Data and medical experts must drive decisions around offering in-person instruction."

The group wants the COVID-19 Advisory Committee to feature two subcommittees — one with representatives from the Detroit and Wayne County health departments, local pediatricians, mental and infectious disease health experts; the second subcommittee will be comprised of community partners, school leaders and staff, educators, students, parents, and after-school experts.

Schools should remain closed until confirmation from the advisory committee recommends that reopening is safe, officials said.

Buy Photo Detroit school Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says he's willing to discuss improvements to the district's reopening plan. (Photo: Leigh Taylor, Special to The Detroit News)

In a response to Martin, Vitti asked if the teachers union was willing to risk state and federal funding if the district ignored a proposal by state GOP lawmakers to mandate face-to-face instruction.

“The School Board has already approved the district’s reopening plan and we are three-quarters into the implementation of that plan, which meets the Governor’s Return to Learn Task Force requirements,” Vitti said. “We did engage all union leaders in the draft plan and held virtual meetings with teachers/school based staff, school based administration, district administration, parents, students, and a broader community meeting.

"With that said, we are more than willing to meet again to discuss how the reopening plan can be improved," he said. "Certainly any reopening matters or changes that require bargaining will be properly negotiated.”

Vitti also said the district met with all union leaders to get feedback the week the draft reopening plan was released at the end of June.

"The issue here is that DFT does not agree with the F2F (face-to-face) educational option embedded in the reopening plan," Vitti said. "We will continue to have meetings to review and discuss the reopening plan between now and the beginning of the school year with all internal and external stakeholders. ‎These meetings will review the plans and details of the reopening plan and allow for more discussion about how the plans can be improved."

He added: "Unfortunately, DFT is making demands that are likely to break state law, jeopardize federal and state funding, and force parents to leave our district for city charter schools and surrounding districts by not providing Detroit students and parents with a F2F educational option this fall. If the state determines that F2F instruction is not a healthy and safe educational option for students and employees, then we will certainly comply as a district."

Donna Jackson, president of the Detroit Federation of Paraprofessionals, said

the health and safety of students, educators and staff is paramount.

"We are two weeks away from our scheduled start for our members to begin to return to work. However, many of our members are extremely concerned. There must be mandatory and regular testing protocols for all," Jackson said.

The group is also asking the district not to require any employee to work in-person and provide alternative work options.

Stephanie Carreker, president of the Detroit Association of Educational Office Employees, said all employees are essential and should be treated as such.

"No employee should be forced to return to work for fear of being terminated because they are having feelings of apprehension, because of their health, age or family issues; especially when there is still so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19," Carreker said.

Arlyssa Heard, the parent of a DPSCD student and member of 482Forward, said on Tuesday she wants her son back in the classroom when it is safe.

"This has got to be one of the hardest decisions I have to make in my life. ...The stakes are too high for me to get this wrong," Heard said. "I want my child back in the classroom when it is safe. We want virtual until it's safe."

The district approved its reopening plan in late June, which calls for classes to be limited to 20 students in one room at a time, auditoriums and cafeterias be repurposed as classrooms to allow for maximum social distancing, and high school students would attend in-person class on alternating weeks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also announced a school reopening plan on June 30 that dictates whether school be in-person or remote depending on the phase each region of the state is in at the time school resumes. Under the current Phase 4, district can hold in-person school but many have offered online options to families who are not comfortable returning.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit seeking to shut down summer school classes at DPSCD over COVID-19 concerns remains pending in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

On Monday, city health officials announced three students attending summer classes in Detroit public schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

Denise Fair, chief public health officer, issued a statement saying the Detroit Health Department had tested 359 students as of Monday with three returning positive.

The number was two on Sunday, when 319 had been tested.

On July 18, a federal judge ordered that all summer school students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District be tested for the virus after a social justice organization and a group of teachers, parents and students sued to close school buildings to classes due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The district has 630 to 650 students enrolled in summer school; only those interested in continuing with summer school must undergo a test, district officials said.

The district partnered with the Detroit Health Department to administer COVID-19 rapid tests to students who are attending face-to-face summer school.

The Detroit Health Department has also begun contact tracing and the district is working to clean and disinfect the schools and school buses, per the protocol outlined in the reopening plan and in accordance with local public health guidelines, school officials said.

District officials said they continue to follow strict safety protocols to ensure the health and safety of students, families and staff.

That includes performing daily temperature checks for employees and students; practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette; conducting daily health screenings for staff and students; requiring masks indoors and providing face shields for teachers and other measures.

On Tuesday, a state Court of Claims judge signed an order dismissing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and numerous other state officials from a lawsuit seeking to shut down summer school in Detroit.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/07/28/detroit-unions-parents-students-want-virtual-school-until-its-safe/5525720002/