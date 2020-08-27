West Bloomfield students return to in-person classes

West Bloomfield — Thousands of young students will be meeting new teachers, finding new classrooms and learning the new COVID-19 rules on Thursday for the first day of in-person school in the West Bloomfield school district, after officials spent weeks preparing for students to return.

West Bloomfield Public Schools is among the first districts in Metro Detroit to call some of its students back to school for face-to-face instruction for the new school year amid the global pandemic.

The Oakland County district has limited its return of students to those in grades K-8. All must wear a mask to enter and exit a building and during class.

At its elementary buildings, youngsters are broken into two groups, each attending a half day of school, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, four days a week.

This allows for class sizes of 15 students with desks six feet apart. Social distance rules such as mask wearing, hand washing and one-way routes will be place across schools.

Classrooms will be cleaned between the morning and afternoon sessions.

James Scrivo, principal of Scotch Elementary School, said the first-day back inside the building will be focused on children rebuilding relationships with school staff members they have not seen in six months.

“We will take it slow. No rushing along. Once they are here, we will go over how we walk into the room, how we walk down the hall," Scrivo said. “I’m nervous but I am excited. It’s a challenge we want to meet. We have make it safe.”

About 65% to 70% of students at Scotch are returning in person with the rest learning at home virtually. Parents have been asked to perform temperature checks at home and to review health quesitons before sending their child to school.

School officials say the first day will be spent going over new rules like masks and how to enter and exit classrooms without clogging up areas.

“If I see a kid with no mask on, I will try to handle it on a case by case basis. I will ask the students if they are not wanting to wear (one). Do you need a mask? Is there a reason you are not wearing it? There is going to be a whole anxiety piece to this. You want to handle it gently,” Scrivo said.

Under the district's plan, elementary buildings are closed on Wednesday and children learn at home remotely. All 1,800 high school students are learning from home five days a week for all classes.

At Gretcho Elementary School, principal Sally Drummond said she decided to let students and parents practice their return to school on Wednesday by giving them a few minutes to walk into the building, meet their teacher and see their desk.

Students wore name tags and masks. Parents had to follow new drop-off and pick-up instructions using color-coded cards with their child's last name. School staff used megaphones to direct drivers.

"We had a meet and greet. The children K-1-2, they are young and especially the kindergartners who have never been the school or seen their teacher before. We wanted them to have eyes on the teacher and know where their classroom is," Drummond said.

Drummond said she plans not to have students in the hallways at school. Classrooms at Gretchko have exit doors which allow students to enter and leave, reducing the chances of kids grouping together.

The school, which educated about 440 students last year, will serve about 350 in smaller classes sizes twice a day this fall. This week, Drummond already received calls from families who wanted to change from remote learning to in-person.

Drummond said she and her staff have to rethink everything at school, from folders to magnetic letters.

"We use magnetic letters to teach them to read. If I use these with Suzy, I can't use them with anyone else. Am I going to get 25 sets? Maybe let's get paper letters," Drummond said. "It's all those little examples that we have to think forward. For everybody here, it is something new."

