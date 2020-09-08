Metro Detroit schools reopen with COVID safety lessons

Detroit — The first day of school got underway for thousands of students in Metro Detroit on Tuesday and among the first lessons: staying safe and healthy inside classrooms.

Karen Warner, a third-grade teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, asked each of her students to draw a picture Tuesday morning while in class at Harms Elementary School of something that makes students safe while they attend school during a pandemic.

"With our masks on we have to talk louder," Warner told the class. "What are you going to do to stay healthy in our new classroom?"

Third-grader Gino Suppon was ready with his drawing and his answer, springing to the front of class wearing a blue mask and standing six feet from his teacher, who also wore a mask.

"Hand sanitizer," Suppon said, holding up a dry erase drawing of students in desks with lots of bottles of hand sanitizer nearby.

After nearly six months away from their classrooms, thousands of students in the state's largest district returned to school early Tuesday, while thousands of other classmates stayed home to work online. Across Metro Detroit, students went back into classrooms for the first time since March, while others logged on to computers at home for remote lessons.

DPSCD superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the 51,000-student district has been working for months on preparing for the first day of school, installing temperature check machines, signage that reminds everyone to stay six feet apart and stocking lots and lots of masks for students, teachers and staff.

"I'm comfortable we are ready to go on the first day," Vitti said Tuesday morning inside Harms, where he visited classrooms to see students, teachers and, in one case, help wipe up spilled milk. "You see the signage here, the temperature check machines, the symptoms checker. Now it's about implementing."

Vitti said nearly all of the district's 100 school buildings will have students learning inside, although only 20% of students enrolled for face-to-face learning; the remainder are signed up for virtual learning.

Vitti said his buildings were fully staffed by teachers, who last month had approved a safety strike if certain health conditions were not met for students and school staff. Their demands included a 20-student cap on classrooms which was in effect on Tuesday.

Inside Harms, on the city's southwest side, kindergartners in Maria Thompson’s class were busy with hand-writing paper and markers Tuesday morning.

Across the room, desks were spaced apart and all facing forward, as recommended by health officials.

Wearing a face mask and a decorated paper hat with his name across the front, student Leonardo Garcia grabbed the black marker in his right hand and found the spot his teacher wanted him to mark to start their project for the morning.

A can of Play-doh, a box of school supplies and a bottle of hand sanitizer stood on Leonardo’s desk as his teacher came by to examine his work.

“They are like first graders. They already know what to do,” Thompson said of her students.

A trio of options

Almost every small hand shot up in the air when Jessica Randles asked her kindergarten class at Tipton Academy in Garden City if they were excited to be back at school. The laughter from the 10 children in the classroom didn’t seem to be despite their required masks, and they were just as happy to give out air hugs while sitting in their desks six feet apart.

The charter school opened with three options that were created in response to feedback from families: 100% online learning, hybrid learning with two days in school and three days online, or in-person classes five days a week.

“Kids want to be in school but the biggest thing for us as the adults is to figure out how to make it safe and how to make it a good experience for them too,” said Kyle Lackey, Tipton’s principal. “It looks different but we’re going to figure out a way to get through it this year. … We don’t have everything figured out but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to find a solution.”

Out of the 260 students at Tipton’s pre-K through third grade building, about 35-40% of those students will be attending in in-person classes. Masks are required to be worn at all times unless a teacher allows students to have a mask break for up to 10 minutes while sitting at their desks.

The water fountains are turned off to avoid cross contamination so parents donated money for the administration to buy water bottles. A quarantine space is set up near the front entrance for any students who may feel ill during the day to sit and wait for their parents to pick them up.

Graphics are placed on the hallway floors and lunch room seats to encourage social distance. Plexiglass shields will be used to separate students during lunch. Teachers in various subjects rotate among four classrooms, and every two hours, students and staff have to wash their hands in newly added portable sinks in each classroom.

“My administrative team didn’t take a break this summer. … It took a lot of time, a lot of planning, running three different scenarios and putting that into a school schedule was a tall order, but we did it and I feel like it just took a lot of dedication and work over the summer to do that,” said Angela Gilbert, the school’s superintendent.

Teachers were trained for online learning and parents were given two schedules so that virtual learning can be done during their most convenient times.

“They both learn best being in person so it was important that they have at least some direction during the week,” said Jennifer Miller, the PTO president and mother of two Tipton students. “Face to face is really important for almost everybody because they need that interaction with other students and teachers.”

About 86% of Michigan school districts will offer some or all instruction in-person at the beginning of the school year, according to a study by Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative.

The study found 59% of Michigan school districts are offering students an option to return to school five days a week and 27% of districts are providing children with the ability to return to schools at least two to three days a week.

Educators say the first week of school can be challenging under normal circumstances, but the first day of the first week of the new school year amid a pandemic is rife with challenges, worries and fears.

There are layers of new COVID-19 rules on top of new teachers, new classrooms and new learning materials.

The bulk of the state's nearly 540 traditional local school districts and its 293 charter schools are returning to school after Labor Day this week.

Some tried a pre-Labor Day start, such as Lansing Public Schools. But that district pushed the first day for students to after Labor Day after a school contractor came down with COVID-19 last month.

Last week, three K-12 Michigan schools reported new outbreaks of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of outbreaks in schools to 11 since Aug. 20.

State health officials did not specify which districts had the three new outbreaks, only which regions: 1 and 2N.

Region 1 covers Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, while 2N includes Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

The number of outbreaks are reported by local health departments to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services every week. COVID-19 outbreaks are generally defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household, state health officials said.

jchambers@detroitnews.com