College campuses are COVID-19 hot spots, state data shows

New and ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks are centered on college campuses across Michigan, with a much smaller number at K-12 buildings, according to data released Monday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The data include the names of colleges and K-12 schools where new and ongoing coronavirus outbreaks have been reported.

Michigan State University has the most new cases in the state with 20.

Ferris State University in Big Rapids and Michigan Technological University each have 28 new cases. FSU has 28 cases involving students, while Michigan Technological University has 25 cases centered at Greek housing and three units elsewhere on campus.

Saginaw Valley State University has two, Aquinas College in East Grand Rapids has three and Davenport University in Grand Rapids has six.

For new cases in K-12 schools, Luce Road Elementary in Alma has the most — six cases — in its preschool and elementary school program, impacting both students and staff there.

Four other K-12 schools reported new outbreaks, none in Metro Detroit.

They include: Keicher Elementary in Michigan Center, two cases among preschool/elementary staff; Arrowwood Elementary in Saginaw, four cases among preschool/elementary staff; Parkside Elementary in Rockford, two cases among preschool/elementary staff; Thornapple Kellogg Middle School in Middleville, two cases among junior high/middle school students.

As for ongoing outbreaks, state health officials reported:

Grand Valley State University has 438 ongoing cases among students. Central Michigan University has 271 ongoing cases among students and Adrian College has 229 cases among students and school staff.

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has 77 cases among students.

Other case counts: Calvin University, 11; Northwood University, 35; Hope College, 11; The Culinary Institute of Michigan in Port Huron, 2; Eastern Michigan University, 19; Siena Heights University, 9; and Michigan Technological University, 7.

For K-12 ongoing outbreaks there are several in Metro Detroit. They include:

Oakland Christian Elementary School in Auburn Hills has four cases in its preschool/elementary staff and student body; Bright Beginnings in Morrice has three cases among students; the Birmingham Groves Big Brother Big Sister Program at its high school has two cases among students; Notre Dame Preparatory School in Pontiac has three student cases; Jenison High School in Jenison has two cases among students and staff; the St. Clair County RESA in Marysville has three cases among staff at its high school.

The names of schools where COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred, as well as whether the cases involved staff, students or both, will be reported every Monday by state health officials, a departure from past practices when outbreak information was released only by region.

On Monday, state health officials announced "in an effort to provide accurate and timely information about COVID-19 in Michigan schools," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will begin reporting outbreak information by school building.

A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

The information being posted on the website each Monday at 3 p.m. will include K-12, college and university school name, address, number of cases and if the cases involved staff, students or both, state health officials said.

Students or staff exposed to COVID-19 outside the school building and are not thought to have spread the virus in the school due to quarantine or self-isolation are not included in the data.

“Parents and students should know that if their school is listed, their local health department and school are already investigating. Based on that investigation, people are contacted individually if they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 at school,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“Michigan schools are working hard to maintain a safe environment while also providing quality education,” Khaldun said.

State health officials said if a school is listed, local health departments and schools are investigating and will contact families directly if their child was possibly exposed to coronavirus at school.

Data on COVID-19 outbreaks are being collected weekly from the 45 local health departments across the state.

State health officials said many factors, including the lack of ability to conduct effective contact tracing in certain settings, may result in underreporting of outbreaks.

"This information does not provide a complete picture of school outbreaks in Michigan and the absence of identified outbreaks in a school does not mean it is not experiencing an outbreak," the department said in a statement.

Since Aug. 20, eight K-12 Michigan schools have reported new outbreaks of the coronavirus.As of Sept. 10, there were five new reported outbreaks in four regions and six ongoing outbreaks in K-12 schools, according to MDDHS.

About 86% of Michigan school districts will offer some or all instruction in person at the beginning of the school year, according to a study by Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative.

The study found 59% of Michigan school districts are offering students an option to return to school five days a week and 27% of districts are providing children with the ability to return to schools at least two to three days a week.

The bulk of the state's nearly 540 traditional local school districts and its 293 charter schools returned to school after Labor Day.

Some tried a pre-Labor Day start, such as Lansing Public Schools. But that district pushed the first day for students to after Labor Day after a school contractor came down with COVID-19 last month.

