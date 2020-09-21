K-12 schools in Novi, Dearborn, Shelby Township among 14 reporting new outbreaks of COVID-19

Fourteen K-12 schools and five college have new COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Michigan health department officials, who reported new figures on Monday.

K-12 schools in Novi, Dearborn and Shelby Township were among those reporting COVID-19 outbreaks since school resumed. The new cases were confirmed Saturday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Novi High School had eight cases among students, Salina Intermediate School in Dearborn had two staff member and Utica High School in Shelby had two students.

School officials closed Novi High last Thursday, after a spike in cases was reported. The school was closed through Friday and reopened Monday, superintendent Steve Matthews confirmed.

For new outbreaks at colleges, MDHHS reported Alma had 12 cases and Saginaw Valley State University had seven.

As for ongoing outbreaks reported by MDHHS as of Sept. 14, Grand Valley State University has had 694 positive cases, Michigan State University had 533 and Central Michigan University had 288 cases.

The department began identifying schools last week.

A full list of schools can be found here.

jchambers@detroitnews.com