Lack of high-speed internet leaves rural Michigan students disconnected from learning

Churches, town halls, fast-food restaurants, even bars.

Schoolchildren living in rural Michigan with limited or no access to the internet at home are seeking out these wired-up locales around the state to participate in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bob Vaught, superintendent of DeTour Area Public Schools in the Upper Peninsula, said students living in geographically isolated areas such as his are literally running around town to find internet connectivity when not in school buildings.

There are a lot of dead spots where there is no access to high-speed internet across Vaught's district, which has a mix of face-to-face learners in school and remote learners at home. All kindergartners, typically children ages 5 and 6, are learning from home, he says.

"My virtual learners don’t readily have access to the internet," Vaught said. "Kids can park outside schools. I have hotspots to give them, but there are students who live in areas where hotspots don’t work.

"It's pathetic. I can go to Mount Everest and have free WiFi all the way up."

More than a month into the 2020-21 school year, a lack of equitable access to broadband still persists in virtual K-12 learning in Michigan.

And change is moving at a glacial pace.

Based on new mapping that shows 220,000 households across the state still lack broadband service, basic internet access is not a reality for all of the state's 1.5 million students.

Connor Egan and his daughter, Brecken, a kindergarten student in Vaught's district, can attest to the challenges of learning remotely with limited internet service.

At the family's Drummond Island home, Brecken's parents must disconnect every other electronic device in the house from the broadband system before she logs into class on a computer. With a service of 10 megabytes-per-second download and 1 MBps upload speeds, Egan said the day rarely goes smoothly for his young daughter.

"She is frustrated, there is no question," Egan said. "We do some supplemental learning as well. We want to make sure she has everything she needs. She plays (educational) games online and it will all of a sudden stop. Freezes up. She will click on something nothing will happen and she will keep clicking on it."

The connectivity issue is not just a problem in the Upper Peninsula. Students living just outside Metro Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids struggle with connectivity access at a time when the demands of remote schoolwork are high and young learners are expected to build basic skills in reading, writing and arithmetic.

"You'd be surprised if you looked at the map, it is a lot of rural but not extreme rural," said Eric Frederick, executive director with Connected Nation Michigan, the organization that released the updated map Wednesday. "The rings outside of Lansing, Grand Rapids and Detroit are here — that's where the speed falls right off."

Education experts say the digital divide for K-12 students remains wide and worrisome and could lead to affected children falling further behind. A study by the Quello Center at Michigan State University found that 47% of Michigan students in rural areas have high-speed internet access, compared with 77% of students in suburbs.

The study found rural middle and high school students are more likely to have slow internet connections or limited access from home and to fall behind in homework, grades, digital skills and standardized test scores

Keith Hampton, Quello Center associate director for research, said students without internet access and those who depend on a cellphone for their only access are half a grade point below those with fast access.

"This gap has ripple effects that may last an entire life,” said Hampton, adding educational setbacks can have significant impacts on college admissions, academic success and career opportunities.

Researchers with Public Policy Associates say if equal access to virtual learning is defined as living in a household with a computer and high-speed internet access, then approximately 419,000 Michigan students lack access to online instructional technology.

Black students and students in poverty are less likely to have access to the internet at all, as well as computers and broadband. Hispanic students also face substantial barriers, with a lower proportion having access to computers and broadband.

Daniel J. Quinn, director for education policy at the Lansing-based firm, said a national approach to broadband infrastructure is necessary.

"Affordable high-speed broadband should be available to all students everywhere, just like electricity or water," Quinn said. "This will take a coordinated effort similar to the rural electrification efforts that took place in the mid-20th century across the country."

State responds

State education officials say they are working on the problem but still have a lot to do to close the gap.

Local districts spent the spring, summer and fall surveying families on their technology needs, and many have provided laptops and internet devices directly to students.

From April through August, almost 300,000 mobile devices such as Chromebooks and Windows laptops were purchased through the special program by school districts across the state for students, state education officials say.

The Michigan Department of Education has identified more than $452 million in grant funding to help districts address the digital divide this school year, with money coming from federal coronavirus relief funds, the Governor's Education Relief Fund and other areas. The money can be used to buy devices for students and staff.

David Judd, director of the office of systems, evaluation, and technology at MDE, said education officials want to collect data this fall from students on connectivity and devices.

State Superintendent of Instruction Michael Rice told members of the state board that the device divide can be eliminated in Michigan, but the real challenge is connectivity.

“It is so much more expensive and complicated to address, particularly given our large rural areas in the state," Rice told board members last month.

Not limited to students

The broadband problem — a lack of fiber, towers and other infrastructure needed to extend wireless services away from city centers and deeper into rural areas — doesn't just affect Michigan schoolchildren.

Connected Nation Michigan, part of the nation Connected Nation organization, was created in 2009 to focus on expanding broadband use in the state. A five-year broadband program is underway with various state agencies to improve connectivity, but there is much work to be done for Michigan's K-12 students, residents and business owners, Frederick said.

The new map from Connected Nation Michigan shows a 2% increase in broadband access since 2018, but Frederick said that occurred in populated areas where density is highest, not rural areas of the state.

Michigan has 220,000 households without high-speed internet that are "spread over large geographic areas of the state," he said.

Estimates on the cost to wire the entire state are around $2 billion.

And this month, the Federal Communications Commission is moving ahead with its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund action, which would direct up to $16 billion to expand broadband in unserved rural areas, including Michigan.

The auction identifies households and businesses with no access and engages providers to bid. In Michigan, that number is 230,000, Frederick said.

The fact that schoolchildren must seek out fast food restaurants, bars and churches for internet is just a stop-gap measure, Frederick said.

"I've heard kids having to sit in McDonald's late at night," he said. "Schools are a little hamstrung when it comes to providing home connectivity. They shouldn't be tasked with solving this problem at home, getting a device. They have been forced into that situation."

He added: "It’s the internet service providers ... there is nothing to compel them to build into rural areas other than market forces. Where population drops off, so does connectivity. Somebody has to subsidize this."

Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the governor recognizes the impact access to high-speed internet has on educational and economic opportunities and has taken multiple steps to increase broadband in underserved areas of Michigan.

Whitmer signed a budget with funding for the Connecting Michigan Communities Grant Program offering $14 million in grants to internet service providers willing to expand access in underserved parts of the state, Brown said.

The administration has also allocated funding for the Intermediate School District Association to bulk-buy devices and hot spots for kids and families, Brown said, and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and Coronavirus Relief Funds also provided devices and hot spots as allowable expenses.

"While much of Michigan has access to high-speed broadband internet service, there is still more work to do and the administration is committed to partnering on and identifying opportunities to help close the gap that some residents are still facing," Brown said.

Districts step up

School districts are doing what they can to provide internet access to their students.

The Van Buren Intermediate School District partnered with a vendor to provide and install parking lot WiFi access points in 18 locations within the county, including nine district libraries within the county and nine schools.

Damian Koob, director of technology services at the Van Buren ISD, which supports 12 school districts and 15,000 students in a rural area of the state that includes a one-room schoolhouse, said connectivity is simply hard to get.

The 18 WiFi spots spread across the ISD connect to the school's network and are filtered for safety, he said. "We had had a lot of staff and administrators tell us they pull up on an evening and on a weekend. We know they are using them," Koob said.

About 30% of students there cannot get a 4G connection at home due to rolling landscapes and a low number of cellular towers in the communities.

"We are trying to get a task force on how to come up with ideas on how to connect to students," he said.

The Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District has a learning hub approach. The model, using township halls, community centers and other public locations that have wired connections, connects students with another web access point through a virtual private network tunnel back to the ISD, providing safe internet for students.

Jason Kronemeyer, director of technology for the EUP ISD, said the district covers 3,800 square miles and has 6,500 students with schools on three islands, including DeTour schools.

"If you go into a rural community where the school district lines meet, you will find unserved students," he said. "That is the farthest point from the school building, that is where the worst connectivity is."

Kronemeyer referred to the Quello report and the impact a lack of connectivity can have on students, saying students who only have access to a cellphone for schoolwork are less likely to be interested in STEM career fields.

"We have been trying to determine how to best address the connectivity problems within the Eastern U.P. The last two decades this problem has been my priority," Kronemeyer said. "Ten percent live in places with no internet access at all, 40% only have access to internet via a mobile device," he said.

To create a map for the learning hub, Kronemeyer and his colleagues looked at all three counties and located fire stations, town hall, ambulance halls, libraries, health clinics. Thirty locations were chosen.

The goal is to establish 100 locations for WiFi access, Kronemeyer said.

Without connectivity, students are cut off from learning, Kronemeyer says. “We invest a ton in technology in school," he said. "To have learning stop when the student leaves the school building, it’s a travesty.”

Rising to challenge

Candis Kollick is supervising the online education of her two granddaughters this school year and has loaded up on equipment to boost the internet signal at her home on Drummond Island.

The girls, Savannah Kollick and Bella Jacobs-Schlee, both 11, are enrolled in districts downstate — Kalamazoo and Grand Blanc public schools — which means Candis had to become familiar with two different learning platforms and two different school schedules.

But that was the easy part.

The hard part was figuring out how to address the unreliable dial-up internet Candis had in her home. With the two girls online for up to seven hours a day and Candis using the internet for her business, the Kollick home needed a boost, literally.

“In everyday life, our power goes out intermittently all the time. You can wake up without power, which means you have no telephone access and no internet,” Kollick said.

With the girls’ education on the line, Kollick went out and bought a hotspot to upgrade their connectivity. She pays an extra $70 a month for the device.

“Somedays, we wake up and see the workload is huge. They may be online until 5 o’clock,” Kollick said.

Kollick said reliable internet is a must for students learning remotely, yet she knows some families have to be going without it.

“This year is either going to make or break some kids’ education," Kollick said. "What good is a Chromebook if you don’t have internet access?”

Connor Egan says his daughter is expected to spend three to four hours a day learning about the alphabet, numbers and other kindergarten lessons, a task that's complicated by the family's limited internet service.

"It makes things interesting," he said. "When she is doing a video and they read a story and she has to read it back, we have to make sure all the other devices are not hooked up to the internet to make sure she has a strong signal."

Uploading completed schoolwork is the toughest, Egan said, and his daughter's assignments have deadlines. So the family waits until evening when broadband usage is down and tries to upload her work. It can take more than an hour — if it even works, he said.

"If something doesn’t work, we can go into town and connect to one of those (WiFi hotspots), but that is even tough," Egan said. "We know we live in a rural area. It has gotten to the point where it has become detrimental. We can't get cell service. We are dealing with 3G, so we are lucky to get a signal."

