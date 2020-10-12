Michigan reports 26 new outbreaks at schools, universities

Michigan recorded 26 new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and universities within the last week, affecting at least 124 people, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

While 20 pre-kindergarten-to-grade-12 schools made the latest list of outbreaks, most have small numbers of cumulative cases.

Father Gabriel Richard High School in Ann Arbor had the most, with 12 cumulative cases impacting students. Overall, a total of 116 students and staff are affected in the latest outbreaks in pre-K to grade 12, including three in Macomb County and one each in Oakland County and Wayne County.

Six colleges and universities were on the list of new outbreaks.

Kalamazoo College had the most new cases, with 21 impacting students and staff.

The department began identifying schools with outbreaks in mid-September.

A full list of all schools can be found here.

The data come from COVID-19 outbreaks reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who are from different households but may have shared exposure.

A separate chart reports ongoing outbreaks and that information was still being updated Monday afternoon,

Alma Luce Road, an early-childhood learning center in Alma, has had the most cumulative number of cases for K-12 schools: 31 students and staff members.

But colleges continue to have the most cumulative cases, with 4,465 affecting students and staff as of Sept. 28.

Also on Monday, Michigan added 1,809 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths, including cases from Sunday.

The new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 136,465 and total deaths to 6,898.

With probable cases included, Michigan has 151,396 cases and 7,225 deaths, according to the state health department.

