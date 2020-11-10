Water issues lead Lake Superior State to go all-online

Water issues are prompting Lake Superior State University to transition to virtual learning for the final two weeks of fall semester, officials at the Upper Peninsula school announced Tuesday.

The state's smallest public university put the virtual learning into effect on Monday after it discovered water infrastructure issues in Crawford Hall, an academic building, and Osborn Hall, a dormitory.

LSSU's staff is working on repairs but there is no definitive timeframe for resolving the issues at Osborn Hall, leaving it with only cold water, said the university's president, Rodney S. Hanley.

“Given the totality of our current situation — that is, our proximity to the completion of the semester and the ongoing health and safety considerations related to COVID-19 —we have made the difficult decision to transition to virtual delivery for the balance of the fall 2020 semester, including exams,” Hanley said.

The university is providing temporary relocation support for Osborn Hall occupants who need to stay on-campus. Other residence halls and dining services will remain open until semester’s end on Nov. 21.