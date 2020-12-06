Countdown to college: Understanding how to pay for college

Lee Shulman Bierer

Tribune News Service

You’ve made it past the early deadlines of Nov. 1 and Dec. 1. Yes, there are still the regular deadlines of Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, but the pressure is off. Now is a great time to get serious about scholarship opportunities.

Let’s start with a financial aid glossary. Below is a vocabulary primer (today is just A-F) from studentaid.gov to get you thinking about paying for college:

ACADEMIC YEAR. One complete school year at the same school, or two complete half years at different schools. For schools that have a year-round program of instruction, nine months is considered an academic year.

AID FOR MILITARY FAMILY SERVICE. Both the federal government and nonprofit organizations offer money for college to veterans, future military personnel, active duty personnel, or those related to veterans or active duty personnel

ANNUAL TAXABLE INCOME. The amount of income used to determine how much tax you owe in a given year. This can include wages, salaries, bonuses, tips, investment income and unearned income.

CREDIT. The amount of money you borrow and your ability to borrow to purchase goods and services. Credit is extended to you from a credit grantor with which you make an agreement to pay back the amount spent, plus applicable interest and fees, within an agreed-upon time.

DEBT COLLECTION. The course of pursuing payments of loan debts due by borrowers.

DEBT CONSOLIDATION. A method of debt refinancing that involves taking out one loan to pay off others.

DEFAULT. Failure to repay a loan outlined in the agreed promissory note. Most federal student loan default occurs when a payment isn’t made in more than 270 days. It can result in legal consequences and a loss of eligibility for additional federal student aid.

DEFERMENT. A temporary postponement of payment on a loan that is allowed under certain conditions and during which interest generally doesn’t accrue on certain types of subsidized loans.

DIRECT CONSOLIDATION LOAN. This combines federal education loans into one loan for free via completion of the Federal Direct Consolidation Loan Application and Promissory Note. You will have a single monthly payment on the new Direct Consolidation Loan.

DIRECT PLUS LOANS. Federal loans that graduate or professional students and parents of dependent undergraduate students use to help pay for education expenses.

DIRECT SUBSIDIZED LOAN. A federal student loan for which a borrower isn’t generally responsible for paying the interest while in an in-school, grace or deferment period.

DISCRETIONARY INCOME. Used in determining a borrower’s eligibility for certain repayment plans and/or loan rehabilitation. It’s the difference between annual income and a percentage of the poverty guideline for the borrower’s family size and state of residence.

EARLY ACTION. A college admission policy that allows applicants to apply and receive notice of their admission early. Applicants accepted under early action are not under a binding agreement to attend that school and may submit applications to other schools.

EARLY DECISION. A college admission policy that allows applicants who commit to attend a school to apply and receive notice of their admission early. If an applicant is accepted, he or she agrees to attend that school and must withdraw all other applications.

EMANCIPATED MINOR. Someone who has been legally deemed an adult by a court in his or her state of residence. If you are an emancipated minor, you are considered an independent student and will not provide information about your parents on the FAFSA form.

ENDORSER. Someone who agrees to repay the Direct PLUS Loan if the borrower becomes delinquent in making payments or defaults on the loan. The endorser may not be the student on whose behalf a parent obtains a Direct PLUS Loan.

ENROLLMENT STATUS. This is reported by the school you attended and indicates whether you are, or were, full-time, three-quarter time, half-time, less than half-time, withdrawn, graduated, etc.

EXTENDED REPAYMENT PLAN. This allows you to repay your loans over an extended period. Payments are made for up to 25 years. There are specific eligibility requirements to qualify for this plan.

FAMILY SIZE. This doesn’t mean people who physically live with you. It’s about who you support financially. If you do not financially support anyone, you will just put 1 for yourself.

FEDERAL PELL GRANT PROGRAM. The Pell Grant is the largest federal grant program offered to undergraduates. It is designed to assist students from low-income households. To qualify for a Pell Grant, a student must demonstrate financial need by completing and submitting the FAFSA form.

FEDERAL STUDENT AID. Aid from the government in the form of grants, loans and/or work-study to assist students with college or career school. Students have to complete the FAFSA form to apply for this aid.

FEDERAL SUPPLEMENTAL EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY GRANT. A grant awarded to an undergraduate student who demonstrates exceptional financial need to help pay for their education. Awards can range from $100 to $4,000 and do not need to be repaid.

FEDERAL WORK STUDY. A program that provides part-time jobs for students with financial need. The program encourages community service work and work related to your field of study. To receive funds, you will need to be awarded work study and secure a job.

FORBEARANCE. A period of time when your monthly loan payments are temporarily stopped or reduced. Interest will continue to be charged on your loans. Be aware that unpaid interest may be capitalized (added to your loan principal balance) at the end of your forbearance period.

FSA ID. This consists of a username and password that give you access to the Department of Education’s online systems and can serve as your legal signature when completing electronic documents.