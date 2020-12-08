Detroit school district may hike superintendent's pay, extend his contract

Charles E. Ramirez

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti may get a raise in 2022, a three-year contract extension and a couple of other perks.

The district's Board of Education is scheduled at a meeting Tuesday evening to consider changing Vitti's contract to give him a raise that matches any raises given to the school system's teachers and extend the length of his contract from 2022 to 2025. The meeting will be held virtually.

The proposal calls for increasing Vitti's annual base salary to "reflect the total

highest combination of the percentage salary increase of the teacher group on a recurring basis and equal to the highest one-time bonus amount of that teacher group, as applicable, during that contract year."

It also adds three years to Vitt's contract, if the board gives the superintendent good marks on his performance in each of his annual evaluations.

"Superintendent's employment and the term of this First Amendment to the May 17,

2017 Agreement shall commence on the Effective Date, and unless earlier extended or earlier terminated in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement, shall end at 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2025," according to documents accompanying the meeting's agenda.

In addition, the district will contribute $12,500 to a tax-sheltered annuity for Vitti for every year he's employed by the district. The Board of Education has to approve the savings plan first.

Finally, the contract will be changed to enable Vitti to accrue 30 vacation days

in each year of the agreement. The vacation days will also accumulate with each pay period. And if he chooses, he can cash in up to 20 unused vacation days every year.

Officials with the Detroit Federation of Teachers, the union that represents the district's teachers, called the proposal "ill-conceived."

"It is ill-conceived to offer a contract extension two years before the end of Dr. Vitti's existing contract," Terrence Martin, the union's president, said Tuesday in a statement. "The message sent to the members, parents and community is that the frontline workers who have given extensively of themselves to provide quality education, support and food services are lowest on the totem pole and that they don't matter."

Martin also said the Board of Education should be concentrating on helping the school system's workers instead of giving Vitti a raise.

“The focus of the DPSCD board should be on securing the work force," he said. "Our union sisters and brothers with the Detroit Federation of Paraprofessionals and the Detroit Association of Educational Office Employees are working without new contracts. The Board should be working to ensure all of the District's employees have quality and competitive working conditions and compensation before anything else."

The DFT's members have a contract, which they approved in October. The one-year labor pact gave Detroit public school teachers the highest starting educator salary in Michigan at $51,019.

Vitti joined the Detroit Public Schools Community District as its superintendent in 2017. He was given a five-year contract that paid $295,000 to start and was set to rise over five years to end at $322,000. Vitti, a Metro Detroit native, replaced Interim Superintendent Alycia Meriweather.

Detroit's public school district has 106 schools that serve about 50,000 children.

