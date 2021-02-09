Online survey of Michigan educators shows half received first vaccine dose

An online survey of 22,500 educators by Michigan's largest teachers' union shows 90% want the COVID-19 vaccine but only 56.7% have received one or more doses.

The Michigan Education Association released the results of its online survey for members on Tuesday. The data shows:

•6.4% have received both doses of the vaccine

•50.0% have received their first shot with another 6.7% scheduled to do so

•37% of educators are not vaccinated or scheduled to be vaccinated

•6.9% do not plan to get the vaccine with another 6.3% unsure

The survey, conducted online from Feb. 2-8, was answered by 22,552 MEA members across the state, including preK-12 teachers and support staff, higher education faculty and staff, student teachers and school retirees. The MEA represents about 120,000 members statewide.

MEA president Paula Herbart said her members see the vaccine as a critical component to reopening classrooms across the state, along with continued mitigation measures like masks, social distancing and sanitization.

"They are following the science and are embracing the vaccines’ potential for protecting their health and safety, as well as that of their students," Herbart said in a statement. "While thousands of educators are still waiting to be scheduled for vaccination because of the short supply of the vaccine, these results show a great deal of progress."

About 20% of MEA members have not heard from their employer about arrangements to get vaccinated by local health departments and 60.7% of those who have received shots or are scheduled to do so secured their appointment on their own as opposed to through their employer, according to the survey.

A national survey released Tuesday by the National Education Association found 18% of educators have been vaccinated, MEA officials said.

