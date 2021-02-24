Detroit schools welcome students back to learning centers

The Detroit News

Detroit — The Detroit Public Schools Community District took a step toward returning to in-person classes Wednesday with the reopening of learning centers where students can log in to online lessons and get help with schoolwork.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti visited students at one of the centers, the new home of the Detroit International Academy for Young Women, on Charles Street.

The district announced three weeks ago it would open the centers, responding to a drop in the city’s positive COVID-19 infection rate.

We have a great deal right now for new subscribers. Click here for more information.

In November, Michigan's largest school district temporarily halted in-person classes and moved to online learning amid rising COVID-19 cases in Detroit.

With the centers reopening, students can eat breakfast and lunch, log in to online learning as well as receive support from school personnel including administrators, educational aides and substitute teachers, the district said.

Meanwhile, the district "is committed to resuming in person learning with teachers once the city’s positive infection rate is solidly below 5%," officials said earlier this month. Once that level is reached, per an agreement with the Detroit Federation of Teachers for the current academic year, teachers can opt to return to the classroom. Employees are required to retest for COVID before returning to work.