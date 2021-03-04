Ferris State to offer mostly in-person classes this fall

The Detroit News

Ferris State University plans to return to mostly in-person classes for the 2021-22 academic year.

The Big Rapids university said Thursday that it expects 84% of fall classes to be taught in person, "mirroring previous fall semesters."

“With the extremely low number of COVID-19 cases on our campus and in our community, and with vaccines now available, we look forward to providing a fully in-person learning experience for our students," Ferris President David Eisler said. "We are pleased and excited to be welcoming all students back to the Big Rapids campus, Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids and our off-campus locations.”

Ferris State officials said they will continue monitoring COVID-19 variants as well as safety measures include enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms, common areas, dining areas and campus residences.

As of Thursday, the university reported two new COVID-19 cases, 13 active cases, and 616 cumulative cases.