State police investigate threat made against Ypsilanti schools
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A bomb threat made Friday against a Washtenaw County high school was determined to be false, Michigan State Police said.
Officials said someone called the Lincoln Consolidated Schools at about 9:30 a.m. Friday and said its Lincoln High School and Lincoln Middle School "would be blown up" and "shot up," according to state police.
The Augusta Township-based school district locked down the school campus and called state police. Troopers and bomb dogs searched the school but found no evidence of a bomb, according to authorities.
The campus, which is located in Ypsilanti, was secured and school resumed as of 12:20 p.m., police said.
Troopers continue to investigate the threat.
