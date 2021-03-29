Michigan students get extra time to apply for college assistance

The March 1 deadline for college students to be prioritized for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant has been extended to May 1, state treasury officials announced Monday.

The Michigan Tuition Grant is based on financial need and awards students up to $2,800 per academic year.

The Michigan Competitive Scholarship is based on need and merit and awards students up to $1,000. Those who qualify must have an SAT score of 1200.

Students get consideration for the state funds when filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as the FAFSA form.

The FAFSA form helps students land federal grants and money from states, institutions and private organizations.

But the FAFSA form is not due until June 30. Those hoping to land funds from the Michigan funds must apply early. Students, along with at least one of their parents, must get a Federal Student Aid ID to serve as a legal signature and confirm a person's identity when getting financial aid information through some U.S. Department of Education websites, state officials say.

“Completing the FAFSA should be on top of everyone’s list when applying for college financial aid,” said Robin Lott, executive director of Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “We are hopeful that this deadline change will help families who have been faced with challenges during the pandemic.”

