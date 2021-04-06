Feds reject Michigan's plea to cancel state student assessments

Federal education officials have denied Michigan's request to cancel state assessments this school year, clearing the way for the year-end tests to begin next week despite concerns about learning loss and other COVID-related issues.

The U.S. Department of Education issued its decision Tuesday, refusing to waive the federal requirement to administer the state summative assessments like the M-STEP.

State Superintendent Michael Rice pushed for the tests to be canceled during the pandemic, saying COVID-19 disrupted the education of Michigan’s 1.5 million students, many of whom have learned exclusively online for most of the current school year.

On Tuesday, Rice expressed his displeasure with the decision.

"With its decision today to deny Michigan’s request to waive M-STEP testing in the midst of the pandemic, USED continues to demonstrate its disconnect from conditions in public schools in Michigan and across the country," he said in a statement.

"Michigan has the highest rates of recent COVID-19 cases and recent cases per 100,000 in the nation at the moment. Our state legislators and governor had the foresight to require districts to administer benchmark assessments in the fall and in the spring of this school year to provide data to educators and parents and to help target resources, interventions, and supports to students in districts," Rice said.

He noted that federal officials canceled their own assessment — the National Assessment of Educational Progress — in November, an acknowledgement of the pandemic "at that time."

Rice added: "Is it any wonder that educators are leaving the profession when, in a pandemic, USED insists that Michigan use time, which should be dedicated to children’s social, emotional and academic growth, to test a portion of its students to generate data that will inform precisely nothing about our children’s needs that we won’t already know more substantially and quickly with benchmark assessments this year?"

MDE had argued that locally chosen and administered national benchmark assessments, required by state law last summer for this school year, would be more beneficial in informing parents and educators where children are academically and to help target resources and supports as a result.

State Board of Education President Casandra Ulbrich called the decision shameful.

"Michigan citizens, educators and parents will get virtually no useful and actionable information from this year’s state tests," Ulbrich said. "It would be shameful now if the state legislature used these 'results' to impose negative consequences on children or schools."

Local school districts will be expected to administer the state tests as scheduled.

They include:

•M-STEP for students in grades 3-8

•PSAT 8/9 for students in 8th grade

•MME, including SAT, for students in 11th grade

•MI-ACCESS for students receiving special education services in grades 3-8 and 11

•WIDA for students in English learner programs in grades K-12.

MDE has informed school districts that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it does not support requiring otherwise remote or virtual students to be brought into school solely for the purpose of state assessment.

Districts will have to offer remote or virtual students the opportunity to come into school to take the appropriate state summative assessments but those students will not be required to come into school for the sole purpose of taking the assessments.

