Michigan reports 51 new COVID outbreaks in schools

State health officials reported 51 new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan preK-12 schools and colleges on Monday, with 20 new outbreaks at high schools alone across the state.

This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday asked superintendents to voluntarily close high schools for two weeks and send teens into virtual learning at home to combat rising COVID-19 rates. Most did not.

Outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updates the number of new and ongoing school outbreaks on its website every Monday.

Of the 51 new outbreaks, 17 were at preschool/elementary schools, nine at junior high/middle schools, three at colleges and one at an elementary/middle school. One school administration building had a new outbreak.

The largest new outbreak reported was at Alma College, with 22 cases among students and at Washtenaw County's Concordia University in Ann Arbor, affecting 20 students and staff.

Dewitt High School in Clinton County had a new outbreak with 11 cases among students only.

The number of adults hospitalized in Michigan with COVID-19 reached 3,918 on Monday, surpassing the reported peak during the fall surge of the virus and further highlighting the state's troubling trend.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been climbing in Michigan for seven weeks, and the state continues to lead the nation in new infections per population over the last seven days, according to tracking by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan added 9,674 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths Monday, including cases from Sunday.

The latest figures bring the state's total number of cases to 747,697 and deaths to 16,512 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

