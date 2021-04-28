Some teachers at Grosse Pointe school stay home after COVID change

Grosse Pointe Woods — A number of teachers at Grosse Pointe North High School did not show up for work on Wednesday, just days after the district changed its COVID-19 contact tracing policy to reduce the number of students in quarantine.

Central office staff, teachers from other buildings and other staffers from the Grosse Pointe Public School System had to be sent to the school to cover classes for the absent teachers.

The number of teachers who did not show up was not provided by the district or known by the teachers' union early Wednesday. School officials, in an email to North families, said "many" teachers at North submitted a one-day absence for the day.

Unconfirmed reports had the number of absent teachers at 30 to 40 out of about 80.

"While I am disappointed that many of our North teachers negatively impacted our students today by being absent, I am pleased at how we came together as OneGP and supported our North students during this unfortunate situation," Superintendent Gary Niehaus said in the email.

"Along with the North teachers and staff that came to work today, a team of central office staff, administrators from other buildings, North administrators, and other staff stepped in as classroom substitutes," he said.

In his email, Niehaus said teachers began submitting their one-day absence requests Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Pratt, president of Grosse Pointe Education Association, said on Wednesday the union did not organize any job action, but that many teachers are simply stressed out by the board's decision to lower the distance for contact tracing below federal and state guidance to 3 feet when positive COVID-19 cases are found among staff and students.

"Teachers are feeling stressed as the result of the board's action," Pratt said. "I assume teachers needed to take a mental health day."

Pratt said teachers have individual leave bank days to use for whatever reason they want, mental health, physical illness or other needs.

The district is informed when the teacher puts the day into a computer system. Pratt said he had not yet spoken to any teacher who did not report for work at North.

"I heard through texts North was experience higher than normal absences today. People felt exhausted and stressed and needed a mental health day," he said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Michigan define close contact as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person.

Niehaus said students were being "over-quarantined" and the current guidelines were unsustainable because so many students were stuck at home.

The change was approved late Monday night by the district's school board in a 6-1 vote.

According to data released by the district, more than 1,900 students needed to quarantine after potential exposure in April alone, as well as some teachers and staff.

North parent Barbara House said Niehaus' email angered her.

House said the board is not listening to teachers who oppose changes and have raised concerns about classroom conditions during the pandemic, including Sean McCarroll, a teacher and department chair at North who resigned Monday night in protest.

House, whose son attends the district's online learning program, says she hopes the teachers stay out longer.

"The teachers are at their breaking point. They need help," House said. "Everything is being disrupted all the time."

