University of Detroit Mercy law school names professor as dean

Detroit — A nationally recognized expert in sentencing law and procedure has been named as the first African American dean of the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.

Jelani Jefferson Exum, who also will be the second woman to serve as dean of the law school, joined the university in 2019 as the Philip J. McElroy Professor of Law.

“I am honored to be the next dean of Detroit Mercy Law,” Jefferson Exum said in a statement released by the university. “Our school has a rich history of service, dedication to social justice and commitment to diversity and equity, all values that I hold dear. I look forward to expanding our deep connection to the Detroit community and to strengthening our regional, national and transnational presence.”

Detroit Mercy President Antoine M. Garibaldi said Jefferson Exum will bring value and energy to the school's mission.

“Detroit Mercy is very fortunate to have a legal scholar such as Professor Jefferson Exum lead our 109-year-old School of Law,” said Garibaldi.

In a 2017 article in the Cleveland State Law Review, Jefferson Exum called for “a shift in perspective” in the the prosecution of police officers in cases of excessive or unjustified deadly force. She argued that instead of concentrating solely on an officer's perception of the threat posed by a subject, authorities should consider racial bias as a factor in determining whether that perception was reasonable.

Before joining Detroit Mercy Law, Jefferson Exum she was a professor and associate dean for diversity and inclusion at the University of Toledo College of Law, an associate professor at the University of Kansas School of Law and a visiting associate professor at the University of Michigan Law School.

Jefferson Exum graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and went on to serve as a law clerk for two federal judges before moving to academia.

"Over the last two years on the Detroit Mercy Law faculty, I have come to truly appreciate our bright and tenacious students, our talented and dedicated faculty, our excellent team of administrators and staff and our engaged alumni. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with and on behalf of this amazing community as we move into an exciting and boundless future,” said Jefferson Exum.