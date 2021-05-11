Report: UM officials did not heed 'credible reports' of abuse by Anderson

Officials at the University of Michigan were given credible reports of sexually inappropriate behavior by former university Dr. Robert Anderson in the late 1970s and early 1980s and had those reports been heeded he could have been stopped from abusing more students over two more decades, according to a report commissioned and paid for UM.

The 240-page report, by the WilmerHale law firm, said Anderson sexually abused patients on "countless occasions." Anderson is the former head of University Health Service, and later, team physician for UM Athletic Department who served from 1966 to 2003. He died in 2008.

"Despite the credible reports of misconduct that Mr. (Thomas) Easthope (former Associate Vice President for Student Service) received, the University never terminated Dr. Anderson’s employment or moved him to a role in which he would no longer see patients," the report reads. "Instead, in July 1981 Dr. Anderson transferred to the Athletic Department, for which Mr. Easthope had no oversight responsibility. Dr. Anderson continued to work at the University, including in the Athletic Department and in various capacities at Michigan Medicine, until his retirement in 2003. He continued to provide medical services to student athletes and other patients — and to engage in sexual misconduct with large numbers of them — for the rest of his career."

Several former football players told legendary former football coach Bo Schembechler about Anderson's behavior, according to the report.

A member of the football team in the late 1970s told the Division of Public Safety and Security that he received a genital examination from Dr. Anderson, who fondled his testicles, and a rectal examination, during which the student athlete pushed Dr. Anderson’s hand away. The student athlete told police he asked Mr. Schembechler “soon” after the exam, “What’s up with the finger in the butt treatment by Dr. Anderson?” Schembechler, the report says, told the player to “toughen up.”

University employees told WilmerHale investigators that Schembechler wouldn't have allowed the alleged abuse.

"Multiple University personnel who worked with Mr. Schembechler told us that had he been aware of Dr. Anderson’s misconduct with patients, he would not have tolerated it," the report says.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Regents issued a statement with the report, noting that they received the report at the same time it was released publicly on Tuesday.

"The University of Michigan offers its heartfelt apology for the abuse perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson," the statement says. "We will thoughtfully and diligently review and assess the report’s findings, conclusions, and recommendations; and we will work to regain the trust of survivors and to assure that we foster a safe environment for our students, our employees, and our community."

Anderson's alleged misconduct included unnecessary hernia and rectal examinations on patients who went to him for unrelated ailments, manual stimulation of male patients and arrangements in which he provided medical services in exchange for sexual contact, according to the report.

His misconduct led some athletes to quit their teams, prompted other students to question their sexuality, negatively impacted the academic performance of some students and forced others to leave the university, the report says.

"The trauma that Dr. Anderson’s misconduct caused persists to this day," the report says.

The report recommends the university improve its training and resources related to reporting sexual misconduct. It also recommends that the university increase the accountability of individual departments by looking into how they respond to sexual misconduct issues as well as improve the procedures for investigating “concerning information about physicians.”

Other recommendations include improving communication and coordination between the Office for Institutional Equity, DPPS and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, as well as ensuring OIE has the resources it needs to do its job.

UM hired WilmerHale in March 2020 one month after former student Robert Julian Stone publicly accused Anderson of sexual misconduct nearly 50 years after an alleged incident. Stone shared his story with The Detroit News, which brought to light an 18-month UM investigation of Anderson that had been ongoing but not publicly announced. That inquiry showed there were more alleged victims and at least one UM official tried to fire Anderson in 1979 over concerns of sexual abuse of young men on campus.

UM apologized after the allegations emerged and asked other potential victims to call a hotline to report complaints. The university also offered free counseling and promised an investigation.

UM posted a statement to its website Tuesday afternoon signed by the Board of Regents and President Mark Schlissel:

"To All Members of the Campus Community:

"The University of Michigan offers its heartfelt apology for the abuse perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson (deceased in 2008).

"Today, we received WilmerHale’s 240-page report at the same time it was released publicly. The report is available on the U-M Board of Regents website. We will thoughtfully and diligently review and assess the report’s findings, conclusions, and recommendations; and we will work to regain the trust of survivors and to assure that we foster a safe environment for our students, our employees, and our community."

More than 100 lawsuits have been filed, and mediation with about 850 accusers is ongoing. Some of the lawsuits include allegations that several UM officials were alerted to Anderson's behavior during his tenure, including legendary late football coach Bo Schembechler and former Athletic Director Don Canham along with several other coaches and two high-ranking UM administrators.

Reported victims, their attorneys and sexual assault advocates lobbied the university to ask the Michigan Attorney General's office to lead an investigation as it did in the sexual assault cases involving former Michigan State University sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar. Attorney General Dana Nessel said she would not investigate UM's handling of complaints against Anderson unless the university waived attorney-client privilege.

UM did not waive privilege or ask Nessel to get involved, and instead hired the law firm of Steptoe and Johnson to investigate. But UM dropped the firm in March 2020 after learning it had defended the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and film director Roman Polanski against allegations of sexual abuse.

UM that same month hired WilmerHale. Lawyers for reported victims criticized UM over concerns the firm would shield sensitive information under attorney-client privilege and investigators would go easy on university leaders since UM was footing the bill.

UM officials promised transparency, saying that the report would be released to the public at the same time as it is presented to the Board of Regents.

The report is the second outside investigation of a UM faculty member involving sexual misconduct by the firm.

The university hired WilmerHale in January 2020 to investigate sexual misconduct allegations involving former Provost Martin Philbert, who was fired from his post amid the investigation. He retired from the faculty and relinquished his academic tenure in June. In July, WilmerHale's report showed a long and pervasive history of sexual harassment and misconduct by Philbert before and during his time as UM's second-highest official. In November, UM announced that it agreed to a $9.25 million settlement with eight women who said they were victimized by Philbert.

Come back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

