Court: School district must disclose complaints against ex-official

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled a document containing complaints against a former superintendent at Traverse City Area Public Schools is disclosable under state transparency laws.

The ruling came Thursday as a part of a lawsuit filed in 2020 by the Traverse City Record-Eagle, which alleged the district deliberately denied or delayed of Freedom of Information Act requests related to the unexpected resignation of Superintendent Ann Cardon in 2019.

The lawsuit, filed in Grand Traverse County, named the district’s board and its president, Sue Kelly. Soon after her hiring, various complaints arose against Cardon. The school board convened a meeting to discuss the complaints. Cardon requested a closed session under the Open Meetings Act and it was granted.

The three-judge panel ruled on Thursday that, although the minutes and transcripts of a closed session are exempt from disclosure, various documents "that may be relevant to or relied upon in the same" are not necessarily exempt.

"In other words, the exact discussions and deliberations of those involved within the closed session are exempt; however, documents, such as personnel files, settlement agreements, and performance evaluations, that are brought into the closed session are disclosable where no individualized exemption exists for the same," the ruling said.

The lawsuit seeks the release of documents and compliance with transparency laws, along with attorney fees and punitive damages.

The panel also ruled on a counter appeal claim by the newspaper over whether Kelly and the board properly met in an open meeting on Oct. 17, 2019, and made the decision to hire Jim Pavelka as interim superintendent.

The newspaper alleged it had not and a lower court did not rule in its favor.

The appeals panel said evidence establishes that Kelly and the board properly met in an open meeting and that the newspaper offered no legal evidence to show that the quality or length of deliberations was deficient for purposes of the OMA.

"In the present case, plaintiff contended that, although defendants named Pavelka to be the interim superintendent at an open meeting, there was no deliberation or decision at that or another open and public meeting involving the offer to Pavelka or any other candidates," the ruling said.

"The OMA merely requires that decisions and deliberations be made in an open meeting," the ruling said.

The lawsuit followed complaints from parents seeking answers about the departure of Cardon. Some organized recall efforts against board members.

Cardon resigned in October, when trustees voted to approve a $180,000 mutual separation agreement. She had started working for the district in August and her contract ran through June 2022.

The newspaper’s attorney, Robin Luce-Herrmann, declined to discuss the suit.

