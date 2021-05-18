Board to decide whether Detroit public school students return to in-person classes

Families in Detroit public schools will learn Tuesday whether the district is ending its suspension of face-to-face learning and reopening classrooms to students and teachers as soon as Monday.

Under a recommendation before the Detroit Public Schools Community District school board, the district would use a safety matrix to assess the need for future pauses on face-to-face activities at individual schools and districtwide starting on Wednesday.

Data to be considered includes vaccination rates in the region, local testing data from weekly saliva testing in DPSCD locations and infection rates in the city and Metro Detroit area, according to the proposal which will be reviewed by the board at its 5:30 p.m. meeting.

We're offering a great deal on all-access subscriptions. Check it out here.

According to the district, face-to-face learning could resume on Monday based on mid-May data and continued use of all safety protocols such as mask-wearing, social distancing, regular symptom checks and the district’s new weekly saliva testing program.

Students have not been inside regular classrooms since March 26 after the district proactively moved to cancel in-person learning after spring break to give students and staff time to isolate.

DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said in March that 19,000 students were not receiving the in-person learning they have requested because not enough teachers had agreed to teach in schools.

Last month Vitti offered $500 and two sick days to teachers and many other employees who prove they've taken a COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers working inside schools receive $750 per quarter for hazard pay during the pandemic.

Terrence Martin, president of the teacher's union, said on Tuesday more of the district's teachers are ready to return to teach in-person now that COVID-19 data is trending in the right direction and vaccinations are open to children 12 and up.

Educators in the Detroit Federation of Teachers have a choice whether they teach in person or remotely.

"There is a sense things are turning the corner relative to COVID," Martin said. "I expect them (the board) to vote yes on returning face-to-face...A number of teachers are ready to return to school. It will be a welcome sight to return to face-to-face."

Martin said he could not say how many teachers want to return to in-person learning in May if the district reopens classrooms. He estimated about 17% returned in the fall and about 25% to 30% returned in February.

"It will be more than it was in the fall and more than back in February...It will be closer to 35-40%," Martin said.

The district reopened its learning centers, which are supervised by paraeducators, aides, deans, substitutes, assistant principals and principals who support students who log into devices for online learning, on April 26. About 5,000 students attend learning centers.

The board is also considering approval of a $71 million contract with Ann Arbor-based LynxDX for on-site weekly saliva PCR COVID-19 testing for students and staff through June 30.

The district had started mandatory weekly saliva surveillance testing for all employees in April. The new program will provide testing at every school and district facility. Student testing will require parental consent, although it may be required for participation in certain activities, board officials said.

The last day of school for students is June 24.

Come back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

@jchambers_DN