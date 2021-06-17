University of Michigan OKs tuition hike for 2021-22, but touts '0% increase' for most students

In-state undergraduate tuition at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor will rise by 1.4% but overall costs won't increase for the majority of those students next year due to added need-based financial aid, officials said.

The UM Board of Regents approved the new tuition rates on Thursday as part of its 2021-22 budget.

UM's tuition increase will hike costs for full-time resident students by$230 for those taking 30 credit hours annually, pushing tuition costs to $15,750 a year.

But the budget proposal includes financial aid for undergraduate students to meet "100 percent of demonstrated financial need." That will mean that 65% of in-state students will pay less than full tuition. Of those, 27% will pay no tuition, officials said.

"I wholeheartedly want to support a 0% increase for the majority of our in-state students and no tuition for more than a quarter of them," said UM Regents Chair Denise Ilitich. "Last year has been very, very difficult for our students and we have heard you and we have heard your parents."

Last year, the regents approved a 1.9% tuition increase, which meant the cost for most undergraduate students was $15,520 annually for in-state students and $51,838 for non-resident students.

This year's tuition increase comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing budget negotiations between the Republican-led state Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities, said all public universities are struggling with setting a budget due to the state budget that begins Oct. 1 not being resolved, and proposed funding for state universities are "all over the board," making planning difficult.

Uncertain enrollment numbers for this fall because of the pandemic are also a challenge for universities, he said.

"The governing boards that set tuition want to keep any tuition increases to a minimum especially now given the impact the pandemic has had on Michigan families," Hurley said.

So far, Eastern Michigan University increased tuition by 3.3% earlier this month and Lake Superior State University increased tuition in March by 3.5%, Hurley said. Other universities will be setting rates this week and next including Michigan State University on Friday and Wayne State University on June 25.

