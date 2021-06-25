Meet the 2021 Rosa Parks scholars
After losing her mother during her freshman year of high school and being removed from her father by Child Protective Services, Sharon Kimbrough bounced between family members and faced an uncertain future.
Kimbrough's mother was just 46 when she died from a stroke, leaving her daughter without a support system just as she was discovering who she was.
"I lost myself. I suffered from real bad depression and anxiety and things of that nature," the 17-year-old Detroiter said. "Through it all, I never once gave up. I never told myself ‘I can't do this anymore.’ ... I had to grow up earlier than expected."
Kimbrough now lives with her older sister, whose support has shown her that her life has meaning and can be put to good use — a mission she'll bring to Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois, in the fall. She'll have help, in part, from a scholarship from the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation.
Founded in 1980 by The Detroit News and Detroit Public Schools, the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarship money to students who embody the legacy of civil rights activist Rosa Parks.
Kimbrough plans to major in business administration and return to Detroit with a plan: "I want to make a place for girls who went through what I went through growing up," she said. "It’ll be a place to stay, to come and talk, and just feel like home so nobody feels abandoned or anything."
Choosing finalists is always a struggle, said foundation president Kim Trent.
"We always get top-notch candidates, but because our scholarship only goes toward tuition and books, we really focus on those who have greater economic need," she said.
This year, due to the large number of applicants, the foundation has acknowledged several students with exemplary applications who were ineligible for a scholarship.
"We are also honoring the people that we're not giving scholarships to, but we want to say that they certainly honor the vision of Mrs. Parks when she set up this scholarship fund," said Trent.
Scholarship winner Ellisa Hill also faced losing her mother. In 2014, when Hill's mother died suddenly from a blood clot that spread to her lung, her daughter didn't yet know what she wanted to do with her life.
In the fall, the 18-year-old Southfield resident will begin studying biology at Howard University with hopes of entering the medical field as a pediatrician or dermatologist.
"I personally have struggled with acne, and trying to find an African American dermatologist was really hard," said Hill, who wants to specialize in skin types within ethnic communities.
Starting in 2022, The News will be offering internships to select winners of the scholarship. Scholarship winners can apply for the internship, spending a total of two summers at The News.
Past winners of the scholarship were celebrated with a dinner, but the celebration was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's winners will be honored with a virtual event that will be open to the public, said Trent.
Each student was asked to write an essay about a major social issue they feel is important; three with exceptional essays will read theirs aloud at the virtual event.
Waverly Duck, who received the scholarship in 1995, will speak to students at the event. Duck, a native Detroiter, is an associate professor of sociology at the University of Pittsburgh who earned his bachelor's, two master's degrees and a doctorate from Wayne State University.
Trent, a scholarship winner in 1987, hopes that each recipient carries a sense of obligation to fulfill the destiny of Rosa Parks.
"I hope that they use the education they're going to get, partially because of this scholarship, to really support their community," she said.
The scholars
Here are the graduates cited by the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation for academic excellence:
Katie Acker
Lakewood High School
Hometown: Lake Odessa
College: Grace College
Career plans: Undecided
Parents: Jacey and Dan Acker
Achievements: National Honor Society, vice president; student government, secretary; academic All-State cross country runner
Mayada Al-Ahmad
H. H. Dow High School
Hometown: Midland
College: Central Michigan University
Career plans: Physician
Parents: Manal and Saleem Al-Ahmad
Achievements: Class president; student government, vice president; class mediator; National Honor Society, president; Multicultural Minds Club, founder; Leadership Award of Excellence
Zeinab Alghanem
Fordson High School
Hometown: Dearborn
College: Wayne State University
Career plans: Public health / prelaw
Parent: Sahara Alwan
Achievements: Superintendent Student Advisory Council, Michigan Department of Education Anti-Racism Council, member; Fordson Club of Political Science, vice president; ACCESS ACTS, treasurer
Sydne Anderson
Cranbrook Kingswood High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Howard University
Career plans: OB/GYN
Parents: Nicole and James Huddleston
Achievements: African American Awareness Association, president; Zoom Storytime, co-founder; Bridge the Divide
Tori Bates
Detroit Edison Public School Academy — Early College of Excellence
Hometown: Detroit
College: Central Michigan University
Career plans: Physician assistant
Parent: Melissa Bates
Achievements: National Honor Society; varsity cheerleading team; Midnight Golf Program
Jania Clowers
Renaissance High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Media / Communications
Parents: Torlease Patrick and Henry Clowers
Achievements: Wolverine Pathways Program; Detroit Urban League; Toyota Mentorship program
Nicole Eden
Lutheran High School Westland
Hometown: Westland
College: Concordia University Nebraska
Career plans: Secondary education Spanish teacher
Parents: Erica and Joel Eden
Achievements: National Honor Society; varsity girls basketball, captain; homecoming queen; devotion leader
Camryn Fisher
Renaissance High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Social work
Parents: Kniffy Fisher and Stanley Byers
Achievements: National Honor Society; Phoenix Pride mentor; AP English Honors
Shardé Ford
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Oakland University
Career plans: Undecided
Parent: Carmelita Ford
Achievements: Midnight Golf; National Society of High School Scholars
Sakyra Fulton
Cedar Springs High School
Hometown: Sand Lake
College: Ferris State University
Career plans: Mechanical engineering
Parents: Farren and Tom Nicholls
Achievements: Early graduation and college admissions; worked through school
India Harlan
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Howard University
Career plans: Business management
Parent: Malikah Harlan
Achievements: Michigan Golf Program; National Honor Society; For Girls Only, president
Ashlyn Henderson
Montague High School
Hometown: Montague
College: Spring Arbor University
Career plans: Physical therapy
Parents: April and Jeff Henderson
Achievements: National Honor Society, chapter historian; cross country team, captain; FFA Organization, chapter president, state demonstration winner (2020), Henderson Distribution Co., owner
Ellisa Hill
Southfield Christian High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Howard University
Career plans: Pediatrician / Dermatologist
Parent: William Hill Jr.
Achievements: National Honor Society; senior class, vice president; Jack and Jill of America (Motor City chapter), Jaguar teen group, president; Co-ette Club, fourth vice president; AKA teens of Detroit, cluster coordinator
NeAsia Hopkins
Saginaw High School
Hometown: Saginaw
College: College for Creative Studies
Career plans: Animator / Public artist
Guardians: Independent
Achievements: National Honor Society; Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, national gold medalist;
NAACP ACTSO, 3-time regional gold medalist
Chala House
Skyline High School
Hometown: Ann Arbor
College: Spelman College
Career plans: Neonatologist
Parent: Johanna Evans
Achievements: National Honor Society; NAACP scholar; National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, award of excellence; Rising Scholars
Zeinab Issa
Dearborn High School
Hometown: Dearborn
College: Wayne State University
Career plans: Pre-medicine
Parents: Aida and Youssef Issa
Achievements: National Honor Society; Key Club
Samuel Kamano
Comstock Park High School
Hometown: Comstock Park
College: Lansing Community College
Career plans: Aviation mechanics
Parents: Tiffany and Patrick Dunning
Achievements: Soccer, All-Conference; Midwest United Development Academy, U.S. Soccer; Bethany Christian Services’ Transitional Living Center to Independent Living Program, graduate
Sharon Kimbrough
Southeastern High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Trinity International University
Career plans: Business administration / Biblical studies
Parent: Breanne Ansari
Achievements: Dean’s list; volleyball, all-city (2020-21); basketball; track and field; softball (2017-21); junior leadership program
Shawntay Lewis
Kalamazoo Central High School
Hometown: Kalamazoo
College: Wayne State University
Career plans: Broadcast journalism
Parents: Norma and Clarence Lewis
Achievements: National Honor Society; marching band, alto saxophonist, outstanding achievement; student artist
Brianna Logan
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Howard University or Spelman College
Career plans: Photography
Parents: Loria Logan and Willie Bryson
Achievements: Three Detroit photography exhibitions, “What it’s like for young Detroit photographers documenting Black Lives Matter protests,” contributor; Excellence in Journalism competition (Society of Professional Journalists, Detroit Chapter), finalist; National Geographic website, contributor
Tiara Mansfield
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: New York University
Career plans: Attorney / Entertainment industry
Parent: Michael Mansfield
Achievements: Varsity debate team, co-captain; Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, actor (five years), National Honor Society; International Baccalaureate; Delta Sigma Theta Gems
Cenae MacLloyd
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Business owner
Parents: Valita and Clifford MacLloyd
Achievements: National Honor Society; Wolverine Pathways; Horatio Alger Scholarship, International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement
Kirsten Miazga
Lakeshore High School
Hometown: Stevensville
College: Central Michigan University
Career plans: Undecided
Parents: Julie Vrablic and Jeffrey Miazga
Achievements: National Honor Society; yearbook, copy editor; marching band, state champions; Cabanas Ice Cream & More, shop manager
Lance Moy
Troy High School
Hometown: Troy
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Computer engineering
Parents: Eilen and Arthur Moy
Achievements: National Honor Society; Michigan Water Polo Association, academic All-State; Oakland Sheriff Outstanding Youth Citizen Award; Troy School District Academic Excellence Award; Troy Youth Assistance honoree — Silver and Bronze Level
Hayat Nachar
Crestwood High School
Hometown: Dearborn Heights
College: Wayne State University
Career plans: Optometrist
Parents: Sikne Bazzi and Salim Nachar
Achievements: National Honor Society, vice president; student council, vice president; class salutatorian; drama club, stage manager; AP Scholar
Sydney Newsome-Smith
University High School Academy
Hometown: Southfield
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Certified midwife nurse
Parents: Juwana and Damon Smith
Achievements: National Honor Society; Trio Upward Bound, ambassador; Detroit College Access Network, ambassador; Phi Tau Omega AKA Teen
Eyiara Oladipo
Central High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: University of Detroit Mercy
Career plans: Software developer
Parents: Omofolarin and Olusola Oladipo
Achievements: Student council, vice president; Kapor Center National Student Leadership Team; robotics team, captain
Evamelo Oleita
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Biomedical engineer
Parent: Stella and Jones Oleita
Achievements: Michigan State Pre-College Alumni Association, president; National Agenda for Black Girls, steering committee; Black Lives Matter in All Capacities, co-founder
Crystal Onwenu
Cass Technical High school
Hometown: Detroit
College: Eastern Michigan University
Career plans: Pharmacist
Parent: Cajetan Onwenu
Achievements: National Honor Society; orchestra ensemble, blue ribbon award; Community Health Pipeline, leadership award
Sulakshi Ramamoorthi
Rochester High School
Hometown: Rochester Hills
College: American University
Career plans: International relations / Economics / Law
Parent: Vidyaarthy Ramamoorthi
Achievements: Girl Up Co-Club, U.S. Midwest regional leader; senior class ambassador; Mental Health Spectrum, founder; Volunteer Service Award; Scholar of Highest Distinction
Ama Russell
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Spelman College
Career plans: Community organizer
Parents: Cynthia Creagh and Tracy Russell
Achievements: Cum Laude; Black Lives Matter in All Capacities, co-founder; Spirit of Detroit Award for Outstanding Service; National Honor Society, secretary of education; Varsity Great Debater
Jada Samuels
Oakland Early College
Hometown: Bloomfield Township
College: Oakland University
Career plans: Entrepreneurship
Parents: Renee and Arnie Samuels
Achievements: Student government, president; Bloomfield Youth Assistance Award, Detroit Speaks 20 Under 20 Award, Oakland Early College Presidential Award; Samwell Solutions LLC, co-founder and blogger
Madison Tate-Rankin
Wayne Memorial High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: OB/GYN
Parent: Talecia Tate-Ware
Achievements: Class salutatorian; student council, sergeant at arms; National Honor Society; varsity swim and tennis (four-year)
JaVon Taylor
Communications and Media Arts High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Wayne County Community College
Career plans: Supply chain management
Parents: Camille Taylor and Dale Green; and Allan Lamar Rogers
Achievements: Dean’s list, Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (2017-18); Honorary Hero Award, Bloomfield Hills Department of Safety (2016); outstanding volunteer, Food for the Soul program, Pilgrim Baptist Church; Merit Award, Junior Police Cadet Program (2019)
Rea’yana Taylor
Renaissance High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Western Michigan University
Career plans: Accounting
Parent: Mallory Sotherland
Accomplishments: National Honor Society; school senate; Cranbrook Horizons; Upward Bound, fundraiser committee chair
Leah Thomason
Lincoln High School
Hometown: Ypsilanti
College: Grand Valley State University
Career plans: Engineer
Parents: Kerrie and Joel Thomason
Achievements: National Honor Society; regional shot-put champion, Michigan High School Athletic Association; varsity volleyball, team captain, Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete Award
David Tinsley
University Prep Science & Math High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Tennessee State University
Career plans: Data analyst
Parent: Felicia Tinsley
Achievements: National Honor Society; student ambassador; chess team, captain; Midnight Golf Program
Kennedi Werdlow
Southfield Christian High School
Hometown: Southfield
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Business
Parents: Dr. Pamela Werdlow-Martin and Sean Werdlow
Achievements: Summa Cum Laude; National Honor Society, treasurer; Varsity Cheer Team, captain; Miss Co-Ette (2020)
Anthony Williams Jr.
Grand Rapids Christian High School
Hometown: Grand Rapids
College: Liberty University
Career plans: Elementary teacher
Parents: Stacy Filipiak
Achievements: National Society of High School Honors; National Honor Society; Kappa League, Grand Rapids chapter, president; varsity football and wrestling, Conference Team Academics
Olivia Woodring
Ravenna High School
Hometown: Ravenna
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Foreign service
Parents: Beth Shullenberger and Joe Woodring
Achievements: Valedictorian; FFA Organization, chapter president, state winner — Extemporaneous Public Speaking; Michigan FFA Organization, Destination Imagination — third place global finalist and IC global winner; Bee Culture magazine contributor
Honorable mention
The Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation would also like to recognize the following students. Because of their stellar academic performance, they have been awarded other major scholarships that have made them ineligible to receive the Rosa Parks scholarship. These students are excellent examples of what a Rosa Parks Scholar should be, and we want to acknowledge them.
Madison Bryant-Carter, Detroit, Renaissance High School
Tarrin Dewberry, Detroit, Renaissance High School
Jasmine Ewing, Detroit, Renaissance High School
Earl Hall, Flint, Beecher High School
Dominic Henderson, Detroit, Bloomfield Hills High School
Abdouaziz Jom, Detroit, Communication and Media Arts High school
Dorian Lofton, Hamtramck, Renaissance High School
Zarreya Payton-Benford, Lansing, Okemos High School — The Early College
Syeda Reza, Hamtramck, Cass Technical High School
Jason Stewart, Pontiac, Notre Dame Preparatory School
How to apply for the scholarship
Michigan high school seniors are encouraged to apply for a one-time $2,000 scholarship named in honor of civil rights heroine Rosa Parks. Applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2022. Information can be found at rosaparksscholarship.org.
Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation — Board members
Kim Trent, foundation president, deputy director-prosperity for the State of Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation scholar
James Rosenfeld, foundation vice president; shareholder, Butzel Long
Marcia Hart, foundation secretary; retired, Detroit Media Partnership
Dorothy Cocroft, foundation assistant secretary, retired, labor relations, General Motors Corp.
Terri Barnett Coleman, foundation treasurer; retired, North America Product Development, General Motors Corp.
Luther Keith, foundation assistant treasurer; executive director, ARISE Detroit! and former senior editor, The Detroit News
Delora Hall Tyler, foundation past-president; president, First Media Group, Inc.
Jonathan Hart, senior loan officer, Regent Financial
Denise Williams Mallett, Ed.D, Director, Office of Diversity & Inclusion University of Detroit Jesuit High School & Academy
Danielle McGuire, Ph.D: Civil Rights Historian and Award-winning Author.
Isaiah McKinnon, Ph.D, retired Chief of Police and Associate Professor University Detroit Mercy, and Deputy Mayor City of Detroit
Walter Middlebrook, foster professor of practice, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, The Pennsylvania State University; former assistant managing editor, The Detroit News.
Gary Miles, editor and publisher, The Detroit News
Alicia Nails, director, Journalism Institute for Media Diversity, Wayne State University
Carey Osmundson, communication senior manager, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
Sherida D. DuBose Parsons, Medical Director — Molina Healthcare of Michigan
Robin Schwartz, founder and CEO of Robin Schwartz PR and former Fox 2 News anchor/reporter
Barbara K. Smith, Ph.D. Co-founder, executive director of education, Michigan Underground Railroad Exploratory Collective, retired counseling director, DPSCD
Robert E. Thomas, J.D., Regulatory & Privacy, Ford Motor Co., chairman — Board of Zoning Appeals City of Detroit