Michigan Senate ups ante, approves $17B plan for schools hours before deadline

Lansing — The Michigan Senate approved a $17.1-billion funding plan for K-12 schools with significant financial increases Wednesday, hours before a self-imposed deadline for a new state budget.

The bill passed the Senate in a 33-1 vote and now returns to the Michigan House, which could consider it later Wednesday afternoon. Thursday marks the beginning of the new fiscal year for many school districts, and state lawmakers have been working to approve a funding plan on the eve of that date to give the districts certainty about what's ahead.

Overall, the Senate budget plan for schools is about a 10% increase over the funding total in the current year. Similar to proposals backed by the Republican state House and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it uses large increases in revenue to close the funding gap between districts in their base foundation allowances.

The proposal "accomplishes one of our top priorities and goals that we have been working for, for decades: elimination of the gap between the highest and the lowest funded districts," Senate Appropriations Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland, said Wednesday afternoon. "Today a yes vote does that."

Under the proposal, the state's base foundation allowance would be set at $8,700 per student. In the current year, the minimum foundation allowance was $8,111, and the maximum guaranteed foundation allowance was $8,529.

The Legislature's self-imposed deadline to approve the next state budget is Thursday. However, lawmakers can easily change that benchmark. The state's next fiscal year doesn't begin until Oct. 1.

The House approved a similar $16.7-billion funding plan for schools last week along with a $48-billion plan for state departments and agencies. The House plan for schools was a 7.8% increase over the current year's total.

The Senate sent its revised school plan back to the House but overhauled the proposal for state departments and agencies by funding only subjects that Stamas said were immediate priorities.

The Senate plans to consider the rest of the state budget at a later date. Wednesday is the chamber's last scheduled session day before its summer break.

The Senate budget bill of immediate priorities now includes only $1.7 billion with $1.4 billion for revenue sharing for local governments next year, $2.7 million to increase funding for police road patrols, $160 million for hospitals to cover increased costs during the COVID-19 pandemic and $100 million for long-term care facilities. The money for long-term care facilities will go to a $23-per-day increase to nursing facilities that have seen a census decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Senate Fiscal Agency analysis.

That bill passed the Senate in a 34-0 vote. It also now goes back to the House.

The votes came amid ongoing negotiations among the Republican leaders of the GOP-controlled Senate and House and as the state contemplates how to spend billions of dollars in budget surpluses and federal COVID-19 relief money.

School leaders had been pressuring senators to act on the House proposal as they face their own deadlines — schools' fiscal years begin Thursday — and work to combat problems spurred by a pandemic that gripped the state and altered learning for many students for longer than a year.

"We owe it to our students that recovery efforts not be delayed any further," said Jennifer Green, the superintendent of Southfield Public Schools.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth's office had described the House legislation as "record funding for local schools" in a Thursday night statement after the House approved its proposal in a 105-3 vote. Whitmer, whose office worked with the House on the plan, has also touted it, calling it "the largest investment in K-12 public schools in our state’s history."

"The bills passed by the House today represent bipartisan progress in the budget process, and are a step in the right direction as we continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart," she said.

