Detroit public schools, teachers union reach deal on fall reopening plan

Detroit Public Schools Community District reached an agreement with its teachers union on Monday for reopening schools that includes a separate district-operated virtual school and up to $2,000 in staff hazard pay and another $2,000 if teachers work with students in a blended learning environment.

The agreement between the Detroit Federation of Teachers and the district provides additional support for any union member who performs work in person and contracts COVID-19 or is asked to quarantine by paying sick-leave.

In the event a teacher is asked to quarantine and is asymptomatic, instruction will continue remotely to ensure continuity of student learning, the agreement says.

The agreement "recognizes the need to return all DPSCD teachers and ancillary staff to the classroom and schools for in person teaching and learning while adhering to updated COVID-19 safety standards."

It also continues many of the protocols and systems implemented last year when the district opened schools, school officials said.

“We are all excited to have our students back in schools and classrooms in the fall," Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said. "This agreement signals that we are all on the same page to restart our reform efforts that had great momentum before the pandemic. With a much-needed infusion of one-time Federal COVID Relief funding we will be able to effectively address absenteeism, learning loss, mental health, and many of our long-term facility needs."

It remains unclear how many of the district's 3,000 teachers will return to classrooms this fall to teach in person. Last school year, only about 500 did.

DFT has about 4,000 members including social workers, counselors and nurses.

Terrence Martin, president of the DFT, was not immediately available for comment.

As part of the agreement, the joint committee for schools reopening will continue to meet weekly to review reopening issues and review pandemic related data to inform any recommendations to leadership regarding the plan, school officials said.

In a district that had 49,000 students before the pandemic, only about 8,000 attended school in person in May. Of those, 7,000 attended learning centers across the district where school staff support them with virtual learning. The remaining 1,000 attended school in a classroom and received direct instruction from a teacher.

After experiencing a 2,700-student drop in enrollment during the pandemic, the district's other roughly 38,000 students were in a virtual learning program that kept them at home.

In April, Vitti offered $500 and two sick days to teachers and many other employees who prove they've taken a COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers working inside schools receive $750 per quarter for hazard pay during the pandemic.

Vitti said the district did everything it could to meet children, families and staff where they were during the pandemic, providing online learning, in-person learning or learning centers as well as food, mental health support and technology for every student.

When the vaccine became available to students 12 and up, the district offered a $500 incentive to teachers who get one.

