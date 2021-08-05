Will masks be a mandatory part of back-to-school gear in Michigan this year?

Andrea Daniell says she is tired of talking about whether kids should mask up when they return to school for the new academic year.

"Kids are resilient. For the most part, they’re also way more flexible than adults," Daniell said. "(My daughter) wants to go to school in the fall, so if masking gets her there, we’re in."

Daniell is waiting for her daughter's district, the Grosse Pointe Public School System, to decide whether students and staff will be required to wear masks. She wants masks required for younger students who are vaccine ineligible and is open to older students making their own choice.

"We have become too rigid in expecting an end date for this," Daniell said about the pandemic. "We are still in that period where we have to show some flexibility."

Decisions on whether Michigan's 1.4 million students in K-12 schools will be required to wear a mask in classrooms and on school campuses this new school year are being made at the local level across the state even as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration endorsed on Wednesday a recommendation for universal masking in K-12 school buildings.

Districts in Michigan are allowed to make their own rules — unless a new state epidemic order is issued. Whitmer said last week she has no plans to bring back a mandate that people mask up indoors.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday updated recommendations for schools, saying the guidance for the 2021-22 academic year reflects the most current recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masking and prevention strategies for COVID-19 to help operate schools more safely.

"We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

State health officials said in addition to consistent and correct mask use, other CDC strategies include promoting vaccination against COVID-19 for eligible staff and students and physical distancing in schools of at least 3 feet between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask-wearing by students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

State health officials said the updated recommendations are a prevention measure to maximize in-person learning. They are designed to help prevent transmission of the virus within school buildings, reduce disruptions to in-person learning, and help protect vulnerable individuals and people who are not fully vaccinated.

With many districts opening their doors this month to students for the new school year, school leaders continue to grapple with the decision — and some even more so after the CDC urged mask-wearing inside regardless of vaccination status because of the more contagious delta variant.

The CDC recently changed course citing new information about that variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people. Federal health officials said the variant is fueling infection surges in many parts of the country.

The CDC is now urging those fully vaccinated to wear masks in public indoor settings in more than 40 of Michigan's 83 counties due to "substantial" or "high" virus transmission rates.

This comes as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that all students and staff members in schools there would be immediately required to wear face coverings. Several states also have mask mandates, while others have bans on mask mandates.

The Michigan Education Association, the state's largest education union, said it believes the CDC’s recommendation for universal masking in schools is in everyone’s best interests.

"The health and safety of our students, educators and communities must continue to be our top priority," MEA spokesman Doug Pratt said. "As rising case levels show, this pandemic is not over."

Districts have spent the 18 months working with health officials and school groups to determine what COVID-19 policies make the most sense in their community — masks included, said Peter Spadafore with the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators.

"They will do that every day until school starts and afterward," Spadafore said. "Our primary concern is the health of students and staff. It can be frustrating to see guidance change. We are seeing (that) we learn from new information and course correct. That is what we are doing in our districts now. Our superintendents are learning from new information and local guidance."

There is no universal decision on what masking will look like across Michigan's nearly 900 districts, he said.

"It’s a moving number," Spadafore said of the number of districts that have decided for or against masking. "Guidance can change, spread rates can change. It is our desire to have students in classrooms. Whatever measures we need will be looked at to ensure students have quality time with teachers."

A mask option or mandate?

Some Michigan districts have made their decision. Troy Public Schools announced in late July it would be a mask-optional district for students and staff when it brings students back on Aug. 31, citing guidance from the Oakland County Health Department, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC.

District spokeswoman Kerry Birmingham said the decision was based on the "very high" vaccination rates in Troy, low COVID case counts, rate of community spread and minimal impact of the delta variant in Oakland County.

"But we are mindful that they (CDC) are taking into account the entire country — including states with very low vaccination rates and those with surges or large number of cases of the delta variant," the district said in a letter to families. "Oakland County has hit the 70% mark, with the (district) seeing even higher vaccination rates. In addition, the delta variant, while present here in Michigan, is not the prominent coronavirus variant here — and our case numbers and community spread are very low."

Masks are still required on school buses due to a federal order that has not been lifted, Birmingham noted.

"Should we see a substantial spike in the delta variant here (or cases in general), we will make any necessary adjustments and add in additional mitigation measures," Birmingham said. "We are not operating as if COVID is no longer a concern. We take this pandemic very seriously and continually monitor the data and guidance from our local, state and national experts."

Other districts made a decision on mask-wearing but felt the need to pivot after the updated CDC guidance was released in late July.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said he had planned to present a policy for the fall that said those with proof of vaccination did not need to wear a mask in school and all others would.

"The unexpected CDC announcement does change things here. I will now be recommending universal masking, for all students and employees in school buildings while indoors — regardless of vaccine status," Vitti said.

The Detroit superintendent said he anticipates this CDC recommendation may change when the vaccine is accessible to students 12 and younger and if infection rates remain stable.

"To be clear, the CDC recommendation is only a recommendation, and right now, the city would not be considered a high infection area where this recommendation would apply," "Knowing the fears that many of our teachers and families still have about COVID and the delta variant, it is important that we remain consistent with CDC recommendations," he said.

Vitti said the masking issue will be revisited once school progresses into the late fall and early winter.

Some districts still mulling

Some districts are still deciding what to do. Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said parents asked him about COVID-related plans for the new school year at a recent school enrollment event.

"They are asking about masking. I told them we have a really, really robust COVID policyand (work) group and are working on finalizing a policy," Shuldiner said on July 28. "We are looking at masks for everybody. ... I mean we have to protect kids. That’s it."

The recent change in CDC guidance in late July prompted Shuldiner to pause on announcing a formal mask policy until the school board could gather and issue a decision the first week of August before its next board meeting on Monday.

"The schools need to know what they are doing," Shuldiner said.

In Grosse Pointe schools, officials say a final decision will be made closer to the start of school, which begins Sept. 7, as the board and administration receive and monitor regular COVID-19 updates on a city- and countywide basis and make decisions based on local data.

"The good news is that cases of COVID-19 are low in our local community and our vaccination rates are high," district spokeswoman Rebecca Fannon said in late July.

"While a final decision regarding mandatory mask-wearing will be made in early August, based on current data, it appears that we will be announcing a ‘mask optional’ position, but masks will be strongly encouraged especially for those unvaccinated," Fannon said.

The district's focus is to return to face-to-face learning this fall, she said.

"So if wearing masks becomes necessary to keep us from having to pivot to hybrid or remote instruction, we will reinstate the mask requirement," Fannon said.

Mandate backlash

Michigan health officials said their current school guidance is available for schools and local health departments to use when working with parents, teachers and students to develop local school mitigation plans for their community.

In June, state health officials recommended students and staff continue to wear masks, get vaccinations and social distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The state health department said it issued the interim recommendations for schools to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus within school buildings in an effort to reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect the unvaccinated.

The state health department guidance said while vaccines are "incredibly effective," the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who might not yet be fully vaccinated. Children younger than the age of 12 are currently not eligible for vaccinations.

The CDC recommendation that all children aged 2 and older wear masks in schools this fall is "the worst kind of politics being played on our children," said Beth DeShone, executive director of the Great Lakes Education Project, which was founded by former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her husband, Dick.

"This is nothing more than the next step in a line of attacks on families and students," DeShone said. "We are left to wonder what science is leading the CDC decision-making on masks for school-aged children with this new recommendation a week after President Biden speculated that new mask mandates might be coming."

Parent Chris Cooper says families should have a choice on whether they mask their child in school. Cooper, who has a third-grade son in the Grosse Pointe system, said if his son asks to wear a mask, he will allow it. But he said he wants people to consider what he calls the emotional and psychological cost of wearing a face covering for several hours a day.

"Most of us can agree covering your face is not normal. Masks do work," Cooper said. "You have to ask yourself: What is the cost of doing that? We are at a point where masking kids is outweighing those costs. ...They are in school for such a long time. Their emotional and psychological development is happening during those school hours."

