Michigan's M-STEP scores show dramatic declines during pandemic year

The first statewide look at student achievement and progress since the start of the pandemic disrupted learning shows state assessment scores dropped in all grades tested in math and social studies with some improvement in reading scores for older students.

According to the 2021 results of the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, known as M-STEP, released on Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Education, math scores dropped across the board for every grade tested, 3-8 and 11.

In sixth-grade math, only 28.6% of students tested proficient or above, compared to 35.1% in 2019, the last time Michigan students took the test. In third-grade math, 42.3% of students tested proficient, compared to 46.7% in 2019.

In third-grade reading, 42.8% of third-graders passed the English language arts test, compared to 45.1% in 2019. The percentages of eighth- and 11th-grade students who scored proficient or above on the test improved over 2019, from 61.9% to 63.6% and from 55.3% to 56.6% respectively. In fifth-grade social studies, only 15.6% of students tested proficient, compared to 17.4% in 2019.

This is the first set of data on Michigan students since 2019 after federal officials canceled statewide assessments in spring 2020.

State Superintendent Michael Rice said despite the extraordinary efforts of educators, support staff, school leaders, parents and students, the disruption of the pandemic inevitably resulted in unfinished learning for many children.

"Results from the state summative assessments and the local benchmark assessments show that some students were able to make relatively normal gains, while many others will be working with their teachers to accelerate their learning to catch up to where they otherwise would have been in the absence of the pandemic," Rice said. "In Michigan and across the country, we have our work cut out for us.”

Rice said "precise comparisons" to any previous years’ scores would be

difficult because students did not take the M-STEP in the 2019-20 school year, and the

percentages of students who took the ELA and math M-STEP tests this past school year ranged by grade and subject from 64% to 72%.

"The 2020-21 school year was such an uneven year with high health risks for

students and staff, inconsistent technology and variations in teaching and learning

across the state," Rice said.

Overall, fewer than 75% of students took the assessment, with some subjects having as few as 50% taking the assessment.

Michigan students took state assessments this past spring, against the recommendation of Rice, who said the test should be canceled for a second year in the row because COVID-19 disrupted the education of Michigan’s 1.5 million students, many of whom learned exclusively online.

State education officials said students who took the state assessments were more likely to be from districts that offered in-person or hybrid learning and less likely to be students of color, economically disadvantaged students or English learners.

"Districts are encouraged to dig into their data at the school and district levels to better understand and address gaps," Rice said.

State education officials have said caution should be used when interpreting the test scores. "The COVID-19 pandemic created significant challenges to instruction during the 2020-21 school year," state officials said in a department newsletter.

"As a result, the data from the Spring 2021 M-STEP assessments should be used with caution and in combination with other local assessment data (including benchmark assessment data) to confirm and interpret the results of individual students."

Another complication: Not every student took the test. That's because tests had to be given in person inside schools and districts were required to tell parents it was optional. Students who were in remote learning at home were not required to come in.

Results of the test are still being used to flag third-grade students for retention, although many superintendents said they would not be retaining students this year.

According to the state education department, 3,661 third-graders across the state were flagged for retention because of low reading scores. Only 71.2% of third-grade students took the state reading assessment this year, and 4.8% of those tested were identified as being eligible for retention.

In 2019, results from the state's annual literacy exam were bleak: nearly 55% of third-grade students failed the test with only a slight improvement in scores statewide.

According to 2019 results, 54.9% of third-graders — or 55,336 students — scored less than proficient on the English language arts test. That's a modest improvement compared with 55.6% in 2018.

Education advocates said the data demonstrates what national research predicted: Michigan’s students have experienced significant unfinished learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"National research also suggests that students who were underserved for decades in our country and state were also the hardest hit during the pandemic, exacerbating the vast inequities in learning and in our public schools," said Amber Arellano, executive director of the Education Trust-Midwest.

Arellano said districts must act with urgency to address unmet learning needs, including by focusing federal and state funding on students’ educational recovery to ensure all students have real opportunity to not only catch up but to accelerate their learning.

"Such strategies should be based on research and what we know works, such as targeted intensive tutoring, expanded learning time, and investments in building strong relationships to provide a foundation for student engagement, belonging and deep learning," she said.

MDE officials say they are using the federal emergency school funds to expand learning opportunities over the summer, add more literacy and math supports and expand social and emotional learning and children’s mental health supports with additional funding to hire more school counselors, social workers, psychologists and nurses.

Beth DeShone, executive director of the Great Lakes Education Project, a pro-charter school group, said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 2020 school closure order had a disastrous impact.

"Governor Whitmer ignored the science, the pediatricians and the experts, locking students out of their classrooms for months at a time, and today’s test results prove she made a disastrous call,” DeShone said. "Taxpayers spent an extra $6 billion for schools last year during the pandemic, but Governor Whitmer and the public school bureaucracy left the students behind."

Benchmark data released

During the 2020-21 school year, K-8 students also were evaluated using local benchmark assessments by their teachers. These local tests were given once in the fall and spring in math and reading.

In a separate report produced by MSU’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative and released on Tuesday, researchers said across all subjects and grades Michigan students appeared to make less than normal progress toward learning goals based on results from the local tests.

Learning did occur over the school year, but the rate of learning appeared to be slower than in a typical pre-pandemic school year, EPIC researchers said.

According to Katharine Strunk, director of EPIC, these tests clearly found that students across the state missed critical opportunities to learn during the 2020-21 school year.

"As predicted, relatively high proportions of students performed significantly behind grade level on benchmark assessments that measure students’ progress in English language arts and math,” Strunk said. "This is particularly true in mathematics."

The report also found that students who participated in benchmark assessments in both the fall and spring are more likely to be white and less likely to be economically disadvantaged or eligible for special education or English learner services, compared to the overall population of K-8 students in Michigan.

"Recent studies consistently show larger, negative impacts of the pandemic on student achievement and achievement growth for the same student groups that are underrepresented amongst Michigan student test-takers," Strunk said.

jchambers@detroitnews.com