New COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan schools more than triple in one week

Thirty-one new COVID-19 school outbreaks were reported Tuesday by state health officials, a more than three-fold increase from last week's numbers.

The state reported 26 new outbreaks at K-12 schools, two at higher education institutions, one at an administrative building and two at intermediate school districts.

Last week, there were nine new outbreaks.

The largest K-12 outbreak is at Adams Elementary School in Midland where 23 cases including students and staff were reported. Two other Midland elementary schools also reported outbreaks of six and five cases, respectively.

The largest university outbreak is at Eastern Michigan University which has 16 student cases. Adrian College has 11 cases involving students.

Three Oakland County high schools reported new outbreaks: Avondale High School in Auburn Hills with four cases, Marian High School in Bloomfield Hills with three cases and Troy High School with two cases.

A COVID-19 outbreak was reported among football players at Detroit's Renaissance High School last week. The Detroit Public Schools Community District website listed 10 student cases and said 40 others were in quarantine. The state reported six cases at the school on Tuesday.

State health officials also reported 13 ongoing school outbreaks, compared to four last week.

An outbreak at the University of Michigan has grown from 86 to 172 cases among its undergraduates and staff.

Howell High School has an ongoing outbreak with 14 cases.

Michigan added 6,313 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths from the virus on Tuesday, including totals from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Amid concerns over the more contagious delta variant, the latest tallies from the state Department of Health and Human Services push the overall totals to 961,953 cases and 20,396 deaths since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

The average number of new confirmed cases is 1,578 per day over the four days. Of the deaths announced Tuesday, 10 were identified during a vital records review, the state health department said.

