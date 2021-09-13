COVID-19 outbreaks continue to climb Michigan's schools

New COVID-19 outbreaks continue to climb this week in Michigan, with 71 new outbreaks reported by state health officials on Monday including four at universities.

The largest new outbreaks are at Michigan high schools including Pinconning High School which has 16 cases, North Dickinson School in Felch which has 10 cases, Cedar Springs High School which has 16 cases, South Christian High School in Byron Center which has 21 cases and Bath High School which has 11 cases.

Adams Elementary in Midland has 30 ongoing cases.

Northwood University in Midland reported the largest new outbreak with 25 cases. Grand Valley State University has four cases, Central Michigan University has three and Alma College has two. Ongoing outbreaks were reported at 42 educational institutions, with the largest outbreak at the University of Michigan with 283 cases. Eastern Michigan University has 21 ongoing cases. Michigan State University has said 141 students, staff and faculty have tested positive, although the school was not included in the state's report Monday.

Last week, the state reported 26 new outbreaks. The week before, there were nine new outbreaks.

A COVID-19 outbreak was reported among football players at Detroit's Renaissance High School in early September. The state reported 14 cases at the school on Monday, up from six last week.

