Macomb County leads Michigan in new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools

Macomb County is leading the state in the number of schools with new COVID-19 outbreaks, with 25 of the state's 101 new clusters reported there on Monday.

There were a total of 858 new cases at K-12 schools in Michigan, state health officials reported on Monday.

Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township has the highest number of new cases at a single school — 53 — according to state health officials, while Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights has the second highest with 45 cases. Both schools have outbreaks affecting students and staff.

Macomb County has no countywide mask mandate. Eight of the county's 21 districts have some mask rules while 13 others remain mask optional. The Macomb County Intermediate School District has a mask rule at its buildings.

Eisenhower and Stevenson are in Utica Community Schools which has no mask mandate.

Of the 25 schools with new outbreaks in Macomb, 15 are high schools across multiple districts.

Last week state health officials reported 83 new COVID-19 outbreaks among its K-12 schools and universities.

A group has called for Macomb County to issue a countywide mask mandate and make outbreak data public.

The Macomb County Health Department told The Detroit News last month that it reports school-related COVID-19 information to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the information on its online dashboard.

