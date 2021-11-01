COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan's schools continue to grow

The number of new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan schools increased to 101 clusters, a rise from last week's numbers, representing 592 new cases statewide, data from state health officials showed on Monday.

Ovid-Elsie High School in Clinton County had the largest outbreak with 40 cases of students and staff, while Hamady High School in Genesee County had 24 students and staff cases.

Saginaw County had the most new outbreaks by county with 15 schools on the list. Oakland County has 10 new outbreaks, Wayne County has nine while Macomb County has seven.

Last week, the state reported 76 schools with new outbreaks and a total of 428 new cases at K-12 schools in Michigan.

Michigan added 9,313 cases and 65 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Saturday and Sunday.

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday.