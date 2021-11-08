COVID-19 cases rising in K-12 schools with more than 100 new outbreaks reported

The number of new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan K-12 schools increased to 104 clusters, a slight rise from last week's numbers, representing 666 new cases statewide, data from state health officials showed on Monday.

The largest outbreak was in Genesee County's Carman-Ainsworth High School in Flint with 56 cases among students and staff. Universal Learning Academy in Westland had 19 cases of staff and students.

Three Michigan counties each had seven K-12 schools with cases: Kent, Ottawa and Wayne.

Last week the state reported 101 schools with new outbreaks and a total of 592 new cases at K-12 schools. The week before that, the state reported 76 schools with new outbreaks and a total of 428 new cases at K-12 schools.

No new college or university outbreaks were reported.

But the COVID-19 dashboard of the University of Michigan showed 170 preliminary cases during the week of Oct. 31, an uptick from 105 cases the week before. Michigan State University's dashboard showed 50 cases detected during the week of Nov. 1, an increase from 19 cases the week before.

State officials continue to report ongoing outbreaks. The highest reports were at Northwood University, with 49 cases among students since Sept. 13; and Alma College, with 47 cases among students and staff since Oct. 11.

Michigan added 8,911 cases and 47 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Saturday and Sunday.

Hospitalizations reached a nearly six-month high Friday with more than 2,200 adults and 34 children hospitalized with the virus.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services push the overall totals to 1,166,517 confirmed cases and 22,521 deaths since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

The state averaged 2,970 cases per day over the three days. Of the latest deaths reported, 21 were identified during a vital records review, state health officials noted.

jchambers@detroitnews.com