COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan K-12 drop from last week

The number of new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan K-12 schools dropped to 87 clusters, a decrease from last week's numbers, representing 521 new cases statewide, state health data showed Monday.

The largest outbreak was at Baraga High School in the Upper Peninsula with 37 cases of students and staff. Two mid-Mschools in Elsie had large outbreaks — Knight Elementary had 23 cases of students and staff, and Ovid Elsie Middle School had 20 cases of students and staff.

Kent County had the most schools, 11, with outbreaks, while Clinton County had six schools.

Last week the state reported 104 schools with new outbreaks and 666 new cases at K-12 schools. No new college or university outbreaks were reported.

