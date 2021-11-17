Detroit schools going remote on Fridays next month, Vitti says

Students in Detroit public schools will be learning from home on Fridays starting next month after the district's top official announced the shift to remote learning was needed to address mental health issues and provide more time for cleaning buildings amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, said Wednesday that he listened and reflected on the concerns of school-based leaders, teachers, support staff, students and families regarding the need for mental health relief and time to more thoroughly clean schools as the pandemic surges again.

At least six of the district's schools have experienced outbreaks this month, including Mumford High, Central High and Bates Academy.

"I have decided to shift districtwide instruction on December 3rd, December 10th, and December 17th (all Fridays) to online learning," Vitti said in a statement to the district. "We will follow the regular school schedule and time on these online learning days."

Vitti said it was important for attendance districtwide to be at 75% or higher on the three remote days so the district does not lose out on state funding. If that is not done, Vitti said "online learning days will not be a viable option for us the rest of the school year."

All school-based and central office staff, except those whose work cannot be completed from home, will work remotely on the three days, he said. Administrators will have the discretion to require specific staff to come into work, he said.

All public safety, facility, school nutrition and warehouse staff, van drivers and one administrator from each school must report to work on those days, Vitti said.

The district will provide breakfast and lunch meals on Thursdays that month and students will have their devices, a laptop loaner, or personal cell phone to join their classes, Vitti said. The district will provide internet access at no cost to students.

In early November, Southfield Public Schools moved to remote learning on Fridays and is continuing virtual instruction on Fridays until Feb. 11, a result of staffing labor and supply-chain shortages.

Jennifer Martin-Green, superintendent of the Southfield schools, said the district was unable to keep classroom buildings open five days a week.

"We're facing shortages across several areas including janitorial staff, food service, and especially in substitute teachers," she said.

