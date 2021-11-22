Michigan schools report more than 100 COVID-19 outbreaks in last 7 days

The number of new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan K-12 schools rose to 140 clusters, a jump from last week's number of 87, representing 891 new cases statewide, state health data showed Monday.

Two high schools in Detroit, Cass Tech and Renaissance, had the largest number of cases — 38 and 44 respectively — and were among seven schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community Districts with clusters.

DPSCD closed its schools this week — on Monday and Tuesday — to allow for additional time for cleaning buildings amid a rise in cases. Last week, the district announced that students will be learning from home on Fridays next month to address mental health issues and provide more time for cleaning buildings amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Eaton and Kent counties had the most schools with clusters, 16 outbreaks each, while Saginaw County had 14 schools and Wayne County, including Detroit, had 10.

Last week the state reported 87 schools with new outbreaks involving 521 new cases. No new college or university outbreaks were reported.

On Monday, the Michigan Health and Hospital Association urged residents to follow measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as the state approaches its highest number of hospitalized patients since the pandemic began.

The association issued a series of recommendations including masking up and getting vaccinated against the virus, to help prevent overwhelming hospitalizations. The move comes a year after Michigan faced a similar surge in cases leading up to the winter holidays.

Michigan added 17,008 cases and 83 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Saturday and Sunday. Michigan continues to lead the country in new COVID-19 cases per population over the last seven days.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said more than 87,000 children ages 5 to 11, or more than 10% of the state's kids in that age group, have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

