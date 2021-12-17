Michigan State University will require students, faculty and staff to get COVID booster

Michigan State University is expanding its vaccine mandate and will require all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster starting in the spring semester, President Samuel L. Stanley said in an email to the campus community on Friday.

"All members of our campus community who were fully vaccinated either with a two-dose regimen more than six months ago or a one-dose regimen more than two months ago are now eligible for a booster and should immediately receive one," Stanley's email read. "Those individuals who are still within the six- or two-month windows (depending on vaccine type) should make plans to receive a booster as soon as they are eligible."

Those who do not get a booster when eligible will be considered non-compliant with the university's vaccine mandate.

Those who have religious or medical exemptions will remain exempt. Students who are online-only may also request an exemption for the semester.

MSU also has a face mask mandate on campus.

Booster shots are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help strengthen protection against COVID-19. They are recommended to everyone 18 and older who are six months out from completing Moderna or Pfizer shot regimens or two months out from getting a Johnson and Johnson shot. They are also available to those 16 and and older.

That was a factor in Stanley's decision to require booster shots, he wrote in his email. The CDC "guidance, coupled with the fact that the Omicron variant has been found in Michigan and is likely at MSU, has led me to this decision," he said.

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health officials said Thursday.

