Michigan moved away from zero-tolerance discipline in schools. Has Oxford changed that?
Jennifer Chambers
The Detroit News
The tragedy at Oxford High School and the staggering rise in threats against Michigan schools that followed have triggered a return to a zero-tolerance approach in student discipline and a hard-line response to student misbehavior by legal authorities.
Suspensions and expulsions from Michigan schools and the arrest of adolescents for making false school threats spiked after the Nov. 30 deadly rampage at the Oakland County school that killed four students.